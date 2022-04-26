Lincoln County students compete at Skills USA

Several area students qualified for the National Skills USA Conference on June 20-24 in Atlanta by taking first at the Nebraska Leadership & Skills Conference 2022 on April 8 in Grand Island.

St. Patrick High School’s Skills USA team won a gold medal in opening and closing ceremonies and a gold in chapter business procedure.

Stephanie Budke won gold in prepared speech and Chloe Guo took first in T-shirt design.

Opening/closing ceremonies team members are Dakota Guthrie, Neva White, Helana Pettit, Ava Dimas, Braelyn Gifford, Theran Nitsch and Natalia Weizorek.

Chapter business procedure team members are Elise O’Neill, Ashton Guo, Hayley Miles, Jordan Lech, Jarrett Miles and Chloe Guo.

Jarrett Miles and James Heirigs were also elected as 2022-2023 SkillsUSA state officers.

Other St. Patrick competitors who earned medals include:

» Second place, technical team problem solving: James Heirigs, Billy Tolstedt, Eddy Lein, Porter Connick, and Jarrett Miles.

» Job skills demonstration: Jarrett Miles.

North Platte High School took nine students to state. Harley Yenni took bronze in power equipment and Sonny Pusateri took silver in junior bridge building.

“We are excited to recruit more students next year and have an even stronger group going to state,” said sponsor Elizabeth Odle.

Issac Weekly of Hershey took the gold medal in plumbing and will go on to the national conference. Hershey Public Schools had seven students compete at the state conference. Jazmyne Swartz competed in welding sculpture and placed third.

Jace Zahl, Keltin Vanarsdal and Cody Park competed in welding fabrication. Drew Hoelscher competed in welding and Landon Hart competed in sheet metal.

Maxwell High School had students competing in welding, welding fabrication, residential/commercial wiring, related technical math and firefighting.

The welding fabrication team placed second. The team members are Jacob Tobey, Wyatt Heessel and Austin Miller.

Other Maxwell competitors are: welding, Tyler Neill; related technical math, Ty Robinson; residential and commercial wiring, Owen Heessel; and firefighting, Matthew Woodward.

