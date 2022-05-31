Lincoln County to pay for actuarial study on retirement obligations for Visitor's Bureau employees

State statute requires Lincoln County to pay for an actuarial study that will identify retirement fund obligations when the Lincoln County Visitors Bureau separates from the county.

Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer told the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners Tuesday whether the board approved the study or not, the county would still be obligated to pay for $1,500 study.

The Visitors Bureau employees will be terminating their employment with the county and be hired by the independent nonprofit once the separation is complete.

“I explained (to the retirement board) that all the employees would voluntarily quit and start working at the new entity,” Volkmer said. “They didn’t buy it.”

Volkmer explained the retirement board requires the study to be completed to decide what funding would be needed to complete the retirement benefits of those employees.

The commissioners approved the agenda item and will await the results of the study.

Actuarial science deals with evaluating risks and maintaining the economic stability of insurance or financial organizations and in this case, the county’s retirement benefits.

“Talk about unfunded federal mandates,” Volkmer said, “here’s another one.”

The board also discussed at length the work and financial plan with Jerry Feist, the USDA Wildlife Services district supervisor.

The yearly $42,079.48 contract pays for animal control throughout the county. Wildlife Services removes pests such as coyotes, badgers, prairie dogs and others as part of the agreement.

Commissioner Joe Hewgley questioned whether the county was getting the best bang for the buck with Wildlife Services.

“I can’t justify the kind of numbers (of animals removed) for what we pay,” Hewgley said. “This is not a good return on our investment.”

Feist agreed that the number of animals removed is low, but that the services offered are not well known to area farmers and ranchers. He also said his department has been in transition with the loss of an employee and the hiring of a new person.

The board approved the contract 4-1, with Hewgley voting against, but asked that more specific numbers of pest removal be presented in next year’s contract negotiation.

“I would like to see repost on numbers over the last five years,” Hewgley said, “and costs over the last five years.”

Feist said he would put together that report for the board.

In other action, the commissioners:

» Set a 10 a.m. June 20 time for a public hearing to amend the 2021-22 County budget due to refinancing of bonds.

» Approved designating a print shop for LB 644 budget postcard services. The postcards are required to inform voters of annual budget changes that exceed a certain percentage. The commissioners voted to go with the Nebraska Association of Counties recommendation’s recommendation that will be used state-wide.

» Authorized Chairman Chris Bruns to sign interlocal agreements on housing inmates for Chase, Cherry, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Dundy, Furnas, Garden, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Kimball, Logan, Perkins and Thomas counties.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.