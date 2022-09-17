Lincoln County towns pitched in early

As North Platte’s World War II Canteen got under way, residents from throughout Lincoln County were quick to lend aid to its core volunteers.

Twelve other communities in the Canteen’s home county appear on the Canteen Honor Roll. Half have vanished or were based around rural gathering places, such as schools, rather than being organized towns.

Many of the following newspaper excerpts come from the North Platte/Lincoln County Tribune, which operated from 1885 to 1963 and absorbed several outlying papers in the county during its life.

Their names survived as page headings for news from those communities, as reflected in the Tribune citations below.

Mrs. (Walter) Brown and Mrs. Chas. Sullivan were appointed … to gather up the cookies, candy and cigarettes donated by (American Legion) Auxiliary members and take them to the Canteen Wednesday, Feb. 11, and to assist in any way possible with the work there.

— Tribune (Hershey Times), Feb. 5, 1942

Members of the Good Will Missionary Society wish to take this means of thanking everyone who donated to the Canteen last week. …

Just to see the beams of happiness appear on the faces of the finest group of boys in the world makes one feel that the Canteen is one of the greatest things that can be operated.

— Sutherland Courier, Feb. 5, 1942

Two loads of Brady women braved the snow and went to North Platte Sunday to help the Canteen workers. …

Women were busy in the morning polishing apples, boxing cookies and baskets…. Many of the men had never witnessed a snowstorm, so snowball fights and washing faces aroused merriment. The “Thank You” of the boys made one see that they really appreciated it.

— Tribune (Brady Vindicator), Feb. 12, 1942

A covered-dish dinner was held at the North Birdwood schoolhouse Sunday as a benefit for the Canteen in North Platte. A total of $15 was raised during the day. The women of the community brought covered dishes of food and sandwiches and made coffee, and this was served for a small charge.

— Tribune, Feb. 26, 1942

The men of Hershey who have sons in the service are planning on spending Sunday, which is Father’s Day, assisting at the Canteen at North Platte. Contributions are being collected at the various business houses in Hershey, as they desire to make a good showing as this is the first time since the Canteen opened that men have assisted there.

— Tribune, June 18, 1942

O’Fallons (News)

The pupils of the primary room here, instead of exchanging gifts for Christmas as usual, used their money to buy gum and candy bars and Christmas cards. They sent the gum and candy bars to the Canteen at North Platte for the soldiers and mailed the cards to local boys in the service.

— Tribune, Jan. 7, 1943

Mrs. Hamer and the high school girls served at the North Platte Canteen Saturday. The people of the community were generous in their donations of food. There was also $37.05 in cash donations. … This was the first time the Dickens people have helped serve. The girls enjoyed it very much.

— Tribune, April 22, 1943

The women who served at the Canteen Thursday returned home tired but happy to know that they have been able to contribute something at least for the boys in service. … The War Mothers appreciated the work of the Bignell women, who not only donated but a number of whom also helped serve during the day.

— Tribune (Maxwell Telepost), Aug. 5, 1943

Among those who served at the Canteen at North Platte Thursday were Zion Lutheran Church and community women of Wellfleet, White and Moorefield. …

— Tribune, Sept. 9, 1943

Mrs. Herman Grauerholz received word from her son, Staff Sgt. Orlo Montgomery, that he had been released from the hospital in England … He had listened to a radio program in England given in the honor of the Canteen at North Platte, Nebraska, and it sure sounded good to him.

— Sutherland Courier, June 22, 1944

The Wallace Woman’s Club was in charge of (the) Wallace community at the North Platte Canteen Sunday. …

The workers say the hospital train received most of the birthday cakes but the regular trains carried hundreds of appreciative servicemen.

— Tribune, Oct. 4, 1945

The following letter was received by Mrs. A.J. Samuelson from Lt. Marcella Wagner, A.N.C., in appreciation for favors shown her and others at the North Platte Canteen by the Sutherland ladies.

“Dear Mrs. Samuelson:

“The angel food cake you donated to the North Platte Service Canteen has given us a great deal of joy today. Usually train riding is a bore, but the birthday party we had was fun for everyone. Each person in the car from the colonel down dreamed of those good home-cooked meals when he tasted your delicious cake. …”

— Sutherland Courier, Jan. 10, 1946