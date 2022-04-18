Lincoln County under drought conditions amid 19-day stretch of no precipitation

It’s definitely been dry enough in North Platte to qualify as a drought, though not yet dry enough to reach historic proportions.

Monday brought sunny, pleasant weather but omitted measurable precipitation for the 19th straight day since an inch of snow March 30.

That streak might or might not reach 20 days Tuesday, depending on whether a 30% chance of showers forecast by the National Weather Service cashes in before or after midnight or at all.

North Platte had a “bottom 20” year for precipitation in progress as of Easter Sunday, as well as the driest start to a year in the past 20 years.

Total precipitation remained Sunday at 1.27 inches, ranking 19th all-time since the city’s full-year weather records began in 1875.

It also ranked No. 9 in the period since recordkeeping moved from downtown to Lee Bird Field in 1949, according to the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

It hadn’t been this dry in North Platte between Jan. 1 and April 17 since 0.88 inches were recorded in 2002. That ranked No. 2 for that period in the “airport era” of recordkeeping.

Though 2012 was North Platte’s second-driest full year in recorded history at 10.04 inches, the weather service that year recorded 4.23 inches through April 17 before Mother Nature turned down her spigot.

North Platte’s all-time driest year was 1931 with just 10.01 inches of precipitation, according to the climate center’s records.

The U.S. Drought Monitor website at UNL showed Lincoln County split Monday from north to south between “moderate drought” and “severe drought.”

But “red flag warnings” of high wildfire risks in western Nebraska were confined to the western and central Panhandle, the weather service said.

Southwest Lincoln County was under a “fire weather watch,” as were the Nebraska counties along the line formed by and extended north from the Colorado border.

Temperatures are expected to settle into a spring-to-summer pattern over the next week, according to the weather service’s extended North Platte forecast.

Highs should be in the upper 60s to low 70s through Thursday, warming to the upper 80s Friday. They’ll then cool to the low to mid-60s Saturday through next Monday.

South-southeast breezes, with possible gusts up to 35 mph, are expected to accompany Tuesday night’s potential showers. They’ll shift to the north-northwest Wednesday.

Friday night could bring showers and thunderstorms, with rain chances lingering into Saturday, the weather service said.

