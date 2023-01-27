Lip Sync Battle at the Fox rocks for charity

Syncers at the 2023 Lip Sync Battle duked it out to see who could give the best fake performance of pop songs. Over 12 contestants participated as choreographed teams and individuals filled 6 slots.

A crowd gathered Friday at the North Platte Community Playhouse to watch local community members dance on stage to raise funds for charity.

The event was loosely based on the Paramount Network television show “Lip Sync Battle.”

Winners were determined by the impartial measure of a “decibel test;” the audience cheered and a microphone measured how loud the cheers from the audience were. With over 100 voices, the loudness peaked over 220 decibels.

That’s not all that determined the winner though. For every $5 donated in the name of the singer, a contestant got one point of decibels to boost their score.

The contestants were split into teams. One was raising funds for Habitat for Humanity and the other for North Platte’s Rape/Domestic Abuse Program.

One member of the audience was Amy Bellew, there to support her daughter-in-law, Amanda Bellew.

“They have been practicing for a couple weeks,” she said. “This is the first time I got to see them.”

Amanda performed with Jamie Anderson and company, lip syncing and dancing to “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” by Justin Timberlake. They also performed “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” by Shania Twain.

Presumably to emulate the Trolls that made the song popular, the crew dressed up in bright clothing and wore large bows in their hair.

Amy said that’s not how Amanda usually dresses.

Another happy audience member was a person who was picked as a volunteer for Kelsley Wilkinson’s salsa rendition.

Tracee Barnason made eye contact as Wilkinson made his way in the audience asking for a volunteer to dance with him. He escorted her up on stage and in the middle of the song, danced a little bit of the salsa with her.

“Embarrassed, but I had fun,” said Barnason, and chuckled, “I think I ruined his chances.”

Barnason said she doesn’t know how to salsa.

“I just locked eyes with somebody and I was like, ‘Alright I gotta pick somebody,’” Wilkinson said.

“But I did get a chance to say ‘Thank you so much!’”

After the winners were announced, Wilkinson ran to the front of the theatre saying “I gotta find my dance partner!” finding Barnason. They hugged before she exited the building.

Jamie Anderson’s team eventually won, topping out at 222.3 decibels, beating Wilkinson by only one point.

Anderson said part of her success was having the ability to practice at the Nebraska Athletic Club and thanked Jamie Anderson for letting them practice at no charge.

The show was emceed by Lewys Carlini of North Platte and Sonie Kuhlman of Lincoln. They volunteer as hosts each year to help the cause.

There was a 50/50 raffle held and the winner donated the winnings back.

The show was sponsored by the Nebraska Athletic Club, North Platte Rec Center, Hershey State Bank and Tru By Hilton.

The Rape/Domestic Abuse Program reports helping over 400 people this year. They have 5 shelters and over 2400 volunteers.

Habitat for Humanity dedicated 2 houses last year and selected three other families to help in 2022.