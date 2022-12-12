 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lip Sync Battle benefitting North Platte Area Habitat, RDAP date announced

North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity and Rape/Domestic Abuse Program’s annual fundraiser, the 2023 Lip Sync Battle, will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 27, 2023, at the North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. Fifth St.

The event, loosely based on the Paramount Network television show “Lip Sync Battle,” will feature some of North Platte’s most colorful and entertaining lip syncers battling it out for the coveted Lip Sync Battle Belt. The audience determines the winner: Team Green (RDAP) or Blue (Habitat).

Tickets may be purchased at the door for $30 or online at tinyurl.com/2023LipSyncBattle. All proceeds are split between North Platte's Rape/Domestic Abuse Program and Habitat for Humanity.

For more information, contact the Habitat office at 308-534-6251.

