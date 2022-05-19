 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Little Feet Meets across North Platte Public Schools celebrate successful school year, look ahead to summer

Children spent an hour playing games with their parents and teachers during Little Feet Meets at preschool locations at Osgood, Jefferson, Buffalo and Washington schools Thursday to celebrate the end of the school year and the beginning of summer.

