The 2022-23 winter’s latest tantrum amounted to a slap in North Platte Thursday morning.

Just 0.6 inches of snow fell after precipitation shifted from a rain-snow mix about 5 a.m., according to the National Weather Service’s airport office at Lee Bird Field.

But morning temperatures in the upper 20s, further chilled by northerly winds as high as 40 mph, created a stiff contrast from Wednesday’s 74-degree high that was North Platte’s warmest yet in 2023.

The airport recorded 0.01 inches of precipitation before midnight Wednesday and 0.17 inches afterward, the weather service said.

That lifted North Platte’s year-to-date precipitation to 2.27 inches — more than twice the 1.1 inches as of March 16 in the bone-dry, wildfire-prone late winter of 2022.

Snowfall totals were a bit higher north and east of North Platte, where a winter storm warning was in effect through 7 p.m. CT Thursday.

A weather service spotter nine miles northwest of Anselmo reported 1.8 inches of snow about 7 a.m. Broken Bow had 1.2 inches, with up to 1 inch in the Stapleton area and 0.7 inches eight miles west-southwest of Callaway.

About an inch of snow also fell a mile south of snow-weary Valentine, which had received an all-time record of 59.6 inches between Nov. 1 and Wednesday.

Drought conditions were unchanged this past week in Lincoln County and Nebraska, according to Thursday’s latest U.S. Drought Monitor map posted by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The majority of the county remained in “extreme drought” as of Tuesday morning, covering 55.25% of its total area and concentrated in the south and west. The rest of Lincoln County is in “severe drought,” the middle of five below-normal moisture categories.

Nebraska had 28.9% of its total area in “extreme drought” and 5.1% in the worst category of “exceptional drought.” The latter continued to encompass all or parts of 11 northeastern counties.

Daily highs in North Platte will remain on the chillier side through the weekend, nearing 40 degrees Friday and Sunday but reaching only about 30 Saturday.

Overnight lows will be in the low double digits to mid-teens, with north to northwest winds remaining brisk, the weather service said.

Highs in the lower 50s will return early next week, including next Wednesday’s first day of spring. North Platte has chances of rain and snow Tuesday night and rain Wednesday.