Local Banisters Leadership Academy looks to build on strong first year

Roughly 50 students and family members turned out Monday night for the year anniversary of the local chapter of the Banisters Leadership Academy, a program that assists in the development of at-risk kids.

The event, a "family engagement and enrollment" night at Jefferson Elementary School, celebrated the 35 kindergarten through sixth-grade students who are part of the local Night L.I.F.E. program, and the 15 high school students who are participants in a Y2M program.

There is no charge for either program, and the local chapter hopes to build off what they said was a success first year.

"(The night) is all about sharing more about Bannister's — about what we do and how the program works," said Sue Twidwell, the recruitment specialist for west central Nebraska.

There are 35 local kids or mentees involved in the L.I.F.E program, in which participants meet on the second and fourth Saturday night of every month and focus on leadership development and youth empowerment.

Monday's recruitment effort is to help fill 10 openings, Twidwell said. The Y2M program, which helps prepare students between 15 and 18 years old for the workforce, moved from a summer to a all-year program this Fall and is capped for enrollment.

North Platte is one of 17 communities across the state that has a Banisters Leadership Academy chapter. The youth leadership development organization was established in Omaha in 2007 by Akile Banister, who addressed the crowd at Jefferson Elementary on Monday.

The program is built on the premise that youth are empowered through a dozen pillars of leadership: respect, honesty, responsibility, integrity, trustworthiness, perseverance, citizenship, courage, caring, unity, fairness and creativity.

The popularity of the program continues to expand.

Banister said the goal is to have a chapter in 50 communities in Nebraska by 2025 and then expand into other states within two years after that.

"Our goal is to expand this model all across the United States," Banister said. "We've got a good model, we've got a good foundation behind us and (the program works). This works."