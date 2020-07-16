Walmart will become the latest business in North Platte to require customers to wear a face mask in the store.
The retail giant announced Wednesday that the mask policy would begin Monday for its more than 5,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores across the county in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“We know some people have differing opinions on this topic,” a media release written by the chief operating officers of Walmart and Sam’s Club stated. “We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the (Centers for Disease Control).”
Menards has had the same policy in place since the start of May, including at its North Platte store.
A to Z Bargain Books, 115 W. Fourth St., has required masks to be worn in the store since it reopened in mid-June.
“It was the least I thought I could do for my customers,” said bookstore owner Sharon Owen, “The virus is airborne and it’s hard to keep a 6-foot distance across the counter for me. People really have not complained about it.”
Starbucks announced last week that customers who visit the lobbies of its locations in the U.S. will be required to wear face coverings, a plan that went into place Wednesday. In locations where there is no local government mandate for face masks, like North Platte, customers can order at the drive-thru or have curbside pickup, the Seattle-based coffeehouse company added in a media release. The lobby for the North Platte store remains closed to the public.
North Platte Bomgaars manager Jody Black said the store has social distancing and disinfection procedures in place, but just encourages face masks for both customers and employees at this point.
Black added that he would not be surprised if Bomgaars increases the safety measures for all of its ranch and farm supply stores.
“We haven’t gone to the next level yet, but I am guessing the time might come,” Black said. “I don’t have any vision on the thoughts (of corporate management), but I am thinking (Bomgaars) might make more decisions following Walmart and Menards.”
North Platte Walmart managers declined comment and directed questions to a corporate phone number.
Others were willing to let their feelings be known about Walmart’s decision. Public comments to a post on the North Platte Telegraph’s Facebook page ranged from those who supported Walmart’s decision (“What took Walmart so long to get on board with the public use of masks?”) to the negative (“No Wally World for me”) to the defiant (“I do what I want”).
While not every local business has a mask mandate, a number encourage their use. Encouraging mask usage is among steps that local businesses have made to address public safety during the pandemic.
Sarah Talbott, the owner of The Flower Market and the president of the North Platte Downtown Association, said it is up to the individual business owners that are part of the association to determine their course of action for social distancing or other safety precautions. She added that the association has never discussed setting policies to address the pandemic as a group.
The story is the same for the Platte River Mall.
The center cannot set guidelines for the individual stores, but mall manager Emily Collins said stores have had employees wearing masks and also are limiting the number of customers at one time.
It is not mandatory for individuals to wear masks to enter the mall, but signs remind people about social distancing and sanitizing.
Masks are also available at the mall office for those who feel they need one.
Collins said she does not see the mall taking further steps for safety now but added, “We will take any actions that we deem necessary to keep the public healthy.”
