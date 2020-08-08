North Platte’s chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has adjusted its plans for its 19th Amendment centennial observance this month.
The Sioux Lookout Chapter still plans an Aug. 20 event at the Lincoln County Courthouse celebrating the ratification of the amendment that gave women the right to vote nationwide.
Women are invited to dress as suffragists, complete with sash, and meet in front of the Sioux Lookout statue at East Third and Dewey streets to walk to the North Platte Public Library, the DAR chapter said in a press release.
But changing conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have forced the library to postpone a planned “Winning the Vote” talk by former North Platte resident Dianne (Gabrukiewicz) Bystrom, the DAR chapter said.
The library still will have a static display this month including its books on women’s suffrage and the 19th Amendment.
The 19th Amendment won final approval on Aug. 18, 1920, when it received the necessary two-thirds support of the then-48 states with Tennessee’s ratification.
