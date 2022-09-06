Local labor council plans 'Unity Gathering' Saturday at NP fairgrounds

The Midwest Nebraska Central Labor Council is planning a “Union Unity Gathering” from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT Saturday at the Ag Activities Center at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 Rodeo Road.
A free lunch and cold treats will be served, and door prizes will be given. Council affiliates, Rail Labor Coalition members and their families are welcome.
For information, contact council President Jeff Cooley at 308-289-1528 or jcooley@gmail.com, or Secretary-Treasurer Mike Gage at 308-340-7295 or midwestneclc@gmail.com.