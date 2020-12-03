Local organizations host summit to help educate landlords, tenants about COVID-19 resources available to them

Landlords, tenants and even some homeowners are all feeling pain from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, public and nonprofit social-service agencies say.
With most unused federal coronavirus relief set to dry up Dec. 31, their leaders say they fear struggling Nebraskans will miss out on aid they don’t know about but could use.
Several described their available CARES Act programs, and their knowledge of others, during a recent Zoom meeting originating in North Platte.
The North Platte Landlord Summit was designed to help spread the word about COVID-19 aid among themselves and the public, co-host Judy Pederson of North Platte said during the 50-minute session.
“Really, it goes back to trying to have a healthy community and trying to keep people in their homes and keep landlords able to keep up their properties,” said Pederson, a member of the Nebraska Commission on Housing and Homelessness.
She and Carol Bodeen, executive director of the Lincoln County Community Development Corp., designed the event to offer COVID-19 help and advice on both sides of the landlord-tenant relationship.
“It seems like we talk a lot from the tenant side. We don’t talk often from the landlord side,” Pederson said.
Nine local and statewide social-services representatives stressed that CARES Act money for pandemic relief didn’t replace their regular streams of public and private funds.
But though all have been swamped with calls for help since COVID-19 arrived, Nebraska may spend only 70% to 75% of the federal coronavirus aid it has received, said Mark Versen, chief development officer of Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska.
With the pandemic likely to last well into 2021, he said, “we want to make sure we don’t turn this (unused) money back to Uncle Sam” and risk getting less for Nebraska should Congress approve more help.
To help spread the word, Versen said, Lutheran Family Services has assembled a list on its website of all 194 public and private Nebraska organizations that have received federal money for COVID-19 assistance.
He said his agency, which has a North Platte office, was one of two Nebraska groups to receive a maximum allotment of $2 million in CARES Act funds.
It’s set aside its share for rent, mortgage and utilities assistance, help with cellphone bills and other common needs. Seventeen staff members and four temporary employees are taking applications, Versen said.
Lutheran Family Services has received more than 2,000 applications thus far, he said, with more than 100 coming from Lincoln County. That’s the most for any county outside the Omaha metropolitan area.
Unfortunately, Versen said, some landlords have declined to seek or facilitate help for their tenants to stay in their homes.
“If you’re a landlord, please use that resource for your tenants so you get paid,” he said.
John Turner, the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority’s manager of community development and outreach, called attention to a Dec. 9 webinar featuring a rebranded website that can help both landlords and tenants.
Housing.ne.gov, already online, lists available nearby rental properties for various categories of Nebraskans. It’s easy to navigate and works well on desktops, laptops, tablets and smartphones, Turner said.
Landlords can list their properties on the site, and users can find monthly rent ranges for given locations and consult sections offering tenant tools, homebuyer information and COVID-19 resources.
“We’re really trying to promote this and get private landlords or anyone” using it as well as public housing agencies and tenants, Turner said.
Amy Sauer, a staffer with the Ogallala-based West Central Nebraska Development District, said $125,000 of her 18-county’s $800,000 in CARES Act funding is earmarked to help landlords.
In addition to covering lost rent from tenants unemployed or underemployed due to COVID-19, WCNDD’s funds can be used to help landlords make minor repairs, Sauer said.
Thus far, the agency has helped 21 landlords, including 12 in the North Platte area. Sauer said landlords have to document their own financial losses and show that a tenant family is in the low- to moderate-income category.
“I encourage landlords to apply,” she said. “It’s been really great. It’s helped a lot of local landlords.”
