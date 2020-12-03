Local organizations host summit to help educate landlords, tenants about COVID-19 resources available to them

But though all have been swamped with calls for help since COVID-19 arrived, Nebraska may spend only 70% to 75% of the federal coronavirus aid it has received, said Mark Versen, chief development officer of Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska.

With the pandemic likely to last well into 2021, he said, “we want to make sure we don’t turn this (unused) money back to Uncle Sam” and risk getting less for Nebraska should Congress approve more help.

To help spread the word, Versen said, Lutheran Family Services has assembled a list on its website of all 194 public and private Nebraska organizations that have received federal money for COVID-19 assistance.

He said his agency, which has a North Platte office, was one of two Nebraska groups to receive a maximum allotment of $2 million in CARES Act funds.

It’s set aside its share for rent, mortgage and utilities assistance, help with cellphone bills and other common needs. Seventeen staff members and four temporary employees are taking applications, Versen said.

Lutheran Family Services has received more than 2,000 applications thus far, he said, with more than 100 coming from Lincoln County. That’s the most for any county outside the Omaha metropolitan area.