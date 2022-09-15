Local rail union leader cautiously welcomes strike-averting deal

Had a national railroad strike started Friday, it would have been a brand-new experience for most workers at North Platte’s Bailey Yard.

“When I had my (union) meetings, I asked them if they had ever been on strike,” Midwest Nebraska Central Labor Council President Jeff Cooley said after a tentative labor-management agreement early Thursday averted a strike by less than 24 hours.

“I may have had one hand out of 200.”

Cooley, a Union Pacific Railroad conductor who lives in Lemoyne, said he was cautiously optimistic about descriptions of the accord announced about 4 a.m. CT in Washington, D.C.

But he said he hadn’t yet seen its language, especially on the sick leave, on-call and two-person crew issues that pushed U.P. and other lines to the brink of shutdown.

America’s last nationwide rail strike lasted for three days in June 1992 until Congress passed legislation imposing a settlement on both sides.

The details will decide whether railroaders of various job types ratify the accords, said Cooley, also president of Local 200 of the national SMART Union’s transportation division.

“If those workplace issues and dignity issues are addressed in the final agreement, I believe they’ll ratify,” he said. “If not, they’ll turn it down.”

Bailey Yard electrician Mike Gage, Central Labor Council secretary-treasurer and president of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1920, deferred to Cooley in commenting on the deal.

Because his national union had already reached a tentative deal, Gage said, he needs to find out what Thursday’s accord means for IBEW members.

Nine of the 12 nationwide craft unions had reached settlements with U.P. and other major national railroads mostly based on last month’s contract recommendations by an emergency board appointed by President Joe Biden.

All of their deals, the Associated Press reported Thursday, included provisions awarding benefits equal to what the other unions receive in their talks.

SMART-TD and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen led the holdout crafts, citing their members’ complaints about being on call every day and risking discipline if they took time off for doctor’s visits, surgeries or hospitalizations.

Representatives of the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen were alongside SMART-TD and the engineers union in meeting with the railroads and U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh for 20 straight hours starting Wednesday.

Jeremy Ferguson and Dennis Pierce, respective presidents of the latter two unions, said Thursday that the tentative agreement reached Thursday takes great strides toward resolving members’ quality-of-life issues.

“We listened when our members told us that a final agreement would require improvements to their quality of life as well as economic gains,” they said in a joint statement.

U.P. spokeswoman Robynn Tysver said Friday the railroad is pleased a national strike has been averted.

“We look forward to the unions ratifying these agreements and working with employees as we focus on restoring supply chain fluidity,” she said.

Cooley said he was encouraged by at least the broad-brush strokes of the agreement reached Thursday.

According to Ferguson’s and Pierce’s statement, the accord includes the creation of “voluntary assigned days off” for thru-freight railroaders in addition to the one extra paid day off called for by the emergency board.

Though he wants to see the details, Cooley said, “I would say that if that is in there, that would be a plus.”

He also generally welcomed the national union chiefs’ statement that members had gained “the ability to take time away from work to attend to routine and preventive medical care, as well as exemptions from attendance policies for hospitalizations and surgical procedures.”

A New York Times account of the agreement said workers would be able to take unpaid leave to see their doctors and wouldn’t be penalized for doing so.

But Cooley said he also wanted “voluntary extra rest for engineers,” who are allowed just 10 hours at home to sleep before their next assignment.

“Lately they’ve been called out” anyway, he said. “Conductors in North Platte can take an extra rest if they need it at home, but engineers cannot.”

The tentative agreement also blocks railroads’ efforts to “fast-track arbitration” on their desire to reduce train crews from two people to one.

That means two-person crews are protected “for the indefinite future,” the said in their joint statement.

Cooley hailed that news. “That is job security, and that would be a major win,” he said.

But he noted that brakemen — long abolished from most train crews — still have been assigned on occasion for short trips such as from Bailey Yard to Sidney, Lexington or Grand Island.

He wants to know whether that provision survived in the tentative deal. “But on the face of it, the crew-consist part sounds great.”

Negotiators also agreed to freeze railroaders’ health insurance premiums when the new contracts expire at the end of 2024, the SMART-TD and engineers union leaders said.

A long-sought unity among railroaders of all crafts likely is the best byproduct of the showdown, Cooley said.

Had the strike started as expected, he said, engineers and conductors would have been front and center on the picket lines. But Bailey Yard’s other unions also would have struck in sympathy.

North Platte residents would have seen a group of picketers in the old Alco parking lot at Parkade Plaza. Striking workers also would have gathered outside eight gates at Bailey Yard, Cooley said.

He and other leaders of the Central Labor Council “are happy with our membership that they all grouped up in unity, we stood in solidarity and they were ready to strike if need be,” he said.

“We were all unified in our fight.”