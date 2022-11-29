Local union leader dismayed by calls for Congress to block rail strike

If Congress heeds President Joe Biden’s call for it to prevent a nationwide rail strike next week, it ought to also heed workers’ pleas for more workable sick time, a western Nebraska rail union leader said Tuesday.

Midwest Nebraska Central Labor Council President Jeff Cooley blasted Biden’s Monday statement that Capitol Hill needs to intervene after four of 12 national rail craft unions rejected a tentative agreement reached in September.

The Democratic president and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said they’ll ask lawmakers to impose the terms of the accord, which raise pay by 24% over five contract years and grant paid sick time — but only on certain days and if it’s scheduled 30 days in advance.

“We in western Nebraska are very disappointed in President Biden and his willingness to force an agreement upon a membership who have voted to change a direction of abusive employers,” said Cooley, a Lemoyne-based Union Pacific Railroad conductor.

He’s also Local 200 president of the transportation division of SMART-TD, the largest of the four craft unions whose members have voted against ratifying the 2020-24 contract.

The eight unions whose members ratified the deal have said they’d honor picket lines if the other four can’t reach a revised agreement with the railroads by the Dec. 9 strike date.

National union leaders Tuesday also decried Biden’s call for an imposed settlement, which was welcomed by the Association of American Railroads and other business leaders fearful of lasting economic damage from a rail strike.

“Our freedoms as (union) members have been truly compromised” by Biden’s stance, “and I feel so as well,” Cooley said.

“Many members feel disrespected and are contemplating ‘walking anyways’ and walking away from a transportation career with Class I railroads.”

Cooley said Nov. 21, after national SMART-TD members turned down the contract, that the accord contains some good points but would impose an unfeasible sick-time system if Congress forces the deal on the unions.

They would gain one extra paid personal day off, but union members could only use sick time on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and only if they ask for it 30 days before using it.

That doesn’t account for rural physicians traveling their region, Cooley said. Union members who live in rural towns might not be able to see their doctors when the contract says they can do so with a paid, planned sick day.

Even “paid sick days are (a) pittance compared to the multibillion(-dollar) profits that our abused members have made” for U.S. railroads, he said Tuesday.

Cooley said he hopes Congress would amend the tentative agreement to “at least clean up the attendance policy and give relief for members to advocate for better flexibility on taking care of health issues and improving work schedules.”

He added: “As we know, everyone involved in national (labor) negotiations are only personally concerned about money and back pay. As members, we advocate for better working conditions.”

Should Congress pass and Biden sign a law simply imposing the September deal, “I will be promoting a termination notice for all elected officials who are following this wave of anti-worker government,” Cooley said.