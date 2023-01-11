011223-npt-new-multicarwreck_merged

Wrong-way driver triggers 4-vehicle crash

Three people were taken to Great Plains Health in North Platte Tuesday night after a four-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 near Maxwell.

Vlastik Svacina, 86, of Reno, Nevada, was driving a Toyota sedan westbound in I-80’s eastbound lanes about 10 p.m., said Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol.

Svacina’s car first struck a Ford F-150 driven by Maddie Bahr, 22, of Byron, Minnesota. It then struck a semitrailer truck driven by Cashus Robinson, 36, of El Mirage, Arizona, Thomas said.

A second semi struck debris from the first crash and was damaged, he added. I-80 was closed in the Maxwell area for about 90 minutes.

Svacina, Robinson and a passenger in Robinson’s semi were taken to GPH with non-life-threatening injuries. Neither Bahr nor passengers in her Ford were injured, and no one in the second semi was hurt, Thomas said.

The State Patrol, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, North Platte Police Department and Maxwell and North Platte volunteer firefighters responded to the series of crashes.

US Highway 30 work postponed

Due to the weather forecast, the Nebraska Department of Transportation is delaying work on U.S. Highway 30 east of North Platte to Monday.

KEA Constructors LLC of Milford is the prime contractor. The detour is expected to be in effect for a total of 11 days, ending on January 25, NDOT said in a press release.

The detour is for ongoing construction work on the North Platte River bridge, east of North Platte.

This will be the second of three planned detours for the project. Notifications for future detours will be made when those dates are set.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down, NDOT said.

Lip Sync Battle contestants announced

The 2023 Lip Sync Battle contestants have been announced by North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity and Rape/Domestic Abuse Program’s fundraiser on Jan. 27.

Contestants for Team Blue will compete for Habitat for Humanity and Team Green will compete for Team Green. The battles:

Battle No. 1: Chasity Jenny (Team Blue) versus Sheelagh Lucas (Team Green).

Battle No. 2: Justin Thompson (Team Blue) versus Craig Cullinan (Team Green).

Battle No. 3: Kelsley Wilkinson (Team Blue) versus Jamie Anderson (Team Green).

The event, which begins at 7 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. Fifth St, can also be watched on Facebook by going to tinyurl.com/2023lsb.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite for $30 each at tinyurl.com/2023LipSyncBattle or from the Habitat office at 420 N. Cottonwood St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday.

For more information, contact the Habitat office at 308-534-6251.

— Telegraph staff reports