1- and 6-year road plan, replacing Mike Jacobson on pair of boards on City Council agenda

Other key items on Tuesday’s packed North Platte City Council agenda include the city’s latest one- and six-year road plan and nominations to replace state Sen. Mike Jacobson on two local boards.

The 2021-22 road plan, required for the city to receive state highway funds toward local projects, mainly highlights top-priority work from last year’s plan.

Topping the document’s one-year project list are the widening of North Lakeview Boulevard from West A to Front streets and asphalt resurfacing on 14 city streets. Work on them all should start soon, depending on the weather, City Engineer Brent Burklund said.

The short-term list also includes the extension of Sunrise Drive between U.S. Highway 83 and South Willow Street.

Mid-Plains Community College is paying for that project to provide additional access to North Plate Community College’s South Campus, Burklund said.

Council members will decide whether to ratify Mayor Brandon Kelliher’s nominations of Randy Billingsley to the North Platte Airport Authority board and former Planning Commission Chairman Greg Wilke to the Community Redevelopment Authority board.

Jacobson had been chairman of both boards before Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed him Feb. 23 to complete the last 10½ months of resigned Sen. Mike Groene’s final term in District 42.

The five members of the CRA — which primarily works on tax increment financing proposals — are appointed by the mayor subject to council approval.

City voters separately elect the five-member Airport Authority, but state law requires the mayor and council to fill midterm vacancies.

Billingsley, 520 E. Ninth St., would serve the rest of Jacobson’s airport board term through July 2025.

He had filed for the airport board’s lone open seat in the 2022 election prior to Jacobson’s resignation.

Billingsley withdrew from that race before the March 1 filing deadline, said Lincoln County Clerk Becky Rossell.

That leaves two candidates — Daren Wilkinson and Corban Heinis — for succeed Greg Hanna for a six-year term.

Wilkinson and Heinis now will automatically advance to the Nov. 8 general election, Rossell said.

Wilke, a retired banker, would serve out Jacobson’s CRA term until June 1. Kelliher would have to reappoint him for him to stay on after that.

In other business, the council will:

» Take its third and final vote on an ordinance creating a “street improvement district” for the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s expected 2023 reconstruction of U.S. Highway 83 (South Jeffers Street) from First to Leota streets.

» Decide whether to renew the city’s self-insured health and accident coverage for the policy year starting April 1.

