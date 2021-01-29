1,200 food baskets to be distributed Monday at Parkade Plaza

HotMeals USA and North Platte Noon Rotary will distribute 1,200 food baskets starting at 1 p.m. Monday.

The food will be distributed at the parking lot west of the former Alco in Parkade Plaza.

Through a connection with the Kearney Rotary Club, North Platte’s Bob Mayber worked with Judy Pederson at Pro Printing to set up the distribution.

HotMeals USA is a Christian-based nonprofit organization that it says is “committed to feeding those affected by disasters, regardless of affiliation.”

Pederson emphasized the food is not just for families with children and encouraged senior citizens to take advantage of the opportunity. The baskets will include milk, three kinds of meat, cheeses and vegetables.

The distribution will be a drive-thru, so patrons are asked to stay in their cars.

It is important to note, Pederson said, that drivers will need to get into line on Front Street heading east toward the parking lot. Barricades will be positioned to help direct traffic.

“Volunteers will be running two to three lines for quicker pickup,” Pederson said. Volunteers can help anytime from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or when the food runs out, Pederson said.