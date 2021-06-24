10-year-old girl dies late Wednesday night

A 10-year-old girl died despite efforts to save her by the North Platte Police Department, the North Platte Fire Department and Great Plains Health personnel.

At 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday, the North Platte 911 Center received a call regarding a 10-year-old female that was found unresponsive in the 700 Block of East Philip, according to a press release from the NP Police Department.

Officers with the North Platte Police Department responded and immediately began life saving efforts. The North Platte Fire Department arrived shortly after, and continued those efforts. The female was transported to Great Plains Health, where life saving measures continued.

Despite the efforts of all involved, the female was pronounced deceased at 1:01 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and foul play is not suspected.

The North Platte Police Department extends its thoughts and prayers to the family and asks that the family’s privacy be respected during this time of grief.