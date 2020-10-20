 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
12-year-old girl in critical condition after collision at State Farm Road and Highway 83
0 comments

12-year-old girl in critical condition after collision at State Farm Road and Highway 83

  • 0
12-year-old girl in critical condition after collision at State Farm Road and Highway 83

A North Platte firefighter examines a Chevrolet Impala at the bottom of an embankment after the vehicle and a semi collided Tuesday morning at the intersection of U.S. HIghway 83 and State Farm Road. A 12-year-old passenger in the Impala was transported to an Omaha hospital in critical condition.

 Tim Johnson / The North Platte Telegraph

A 12-year-old girl was transported to an Omaha hospital in critical condition after a car and a semi collided Tuesday morning at the intersection of State Farm Road and U.S. Highway 83.

The girl’s condition was unknown Tuesday afternoon. She was a front-seat passenger in the car.

The car’s driver, a 15-year-old girl who had a valid school permit, complained of pain after the crash but was not transported to Great Plains Health.

According to a North Platte Police Department media release, a 2006 Chevrolet Impala was traveling north on Highway 83 about 11 a.m. and began turning west onto State Farm Road.

The Impala did not yield the right of way to a southbound 2016 Freightliner that was pulling a tanker, according to the release.

The light was green for north- and southbound traffic on Highway 83 at the time. The driver of the semi, a 63-year-old man, experienced lower body pain but was not transported from the scene.

Seat belts were in use for both vehicles and the front air bags deployed in the Impala.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News