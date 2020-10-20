12-year-old girl in critical condition after collision at State Farm Road and Highway 83

A 12-year-old girl was transported to an Omaha hospital in critical condition after a car and a semi collided Tuesday morning at the intersection of State Farm Road and U.S. Highway 83.

The girl’s condition was unknown Tuesday afternoon. She was a front-seat passenger in the car.

The car’s driver, a 15-year-old girl who had a valid school permit, complained of pain after the crash but was not transported to Great Plains Health.

According to a North Platte Police Department media release, a 2006 Chevrolet Impala was traveling north on Highway 83 about 11 a.m. and began turning west onto State Farm Road.

The Impala did not yield the right of way to a southbound 2016 Freightliner that was pulling a tanker, according to the release.

The light was green for north- and southbound traffic on Highway 83 at the time. The driver of the semi, a 63-year-old man, experienced lower body pain but was not transported from the scene.

Seat belts were in use for both vehicles and the front air bags deployed in the Impala.