1894 Perkins County Canal project, 'rail park' funds will get hearings in Unicam this week

Tuesday kicks off a busy week in the Nebraska Legislature, with five significant North Platte and regional 2022 bills receiving public hearings over three days.
Gov. Pete Ricketts’ proposal to revive the 1894 Perkins County Canal project will be heard Wednesday, while Speaker Mike Hilgers Thursday will present a special committee’s plan for additional state-funded improvements at Lake McConaughy near Ogallala.
North Platte state Sen. Mike Groene Tuesday will introduce his bills to further boost state matching funds for industrial “rail parks” and refine his 2020 “microTIF” law.
Groene’s bid to apply $75 million in federal COVID-19 aid toward Sustainable Beef LLC’s planned North Platte beef processing plant appears on Wednesday’s schedule.
All hearings start at 1:30 p.m. CT in Lincoln’s State Capitol, with Nebraska Public Media livestreaming them through the Legislature’s website.
Senators, who return Tuesday after a four-day weekend recess, will hold floor debate each morning on other bills.
Following are brief recaps on the five bills and others involving west central Nebraska or introduced by a regional lawmaker:
» Perkins County Canal: Legislative Bill 1015, introduced by Hilgers on the governor’s behalf, will be first on the Natural Resources Committee’s hearing agenda Wednesday in State Capitol Room 1525.
LB 1015 would invoke Nebraska’s right under the 1923 South Platte River Compact to resume and finish the canal. Ricketts has separately asked the Appropriations Committee to set aside $500 million toward its construction.
Early Perkins County settlers dug some 16 miles of the canal in fall 1894, starting just south of Ovid in Colorado’s Sedgwick County, before their funding collapsed.
Ricketts issued a surprise call to revive the canal Jan. 10, citing Colorado studies and proposals to tap South Platte water the compact entitles Nebraska to use for a canal.
Colorado lawmakers responded last week with a bill to make South Platte water-use development a top priority in that state.
» Lake Mac projects: Hilgers will return to the Natural Resources Committee Thursday to present LB 1023, a product of the special committee lawmakers formed last session.
That panel, known as the “STAR WARS” committee for its acronym, says in the bill that “it is in the public interest to expand water access and recreational opportunities” by adding a new marina at McConaughy.
Committee plans unveiled by Ricketts Jan. 10 also call for a formal entrance sign, most likely just north of Ogallala, and the addition of left-hand turn lanes at three entrances to Lake Mac areas off Nebraska Highway 92.
LB 1023 also proposes a new 4,000-acre lake between Omaha and Lincoln and more facilities at Niobrara State Park and Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area.
Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, a member of the special committee, also is a co-sponsor of Hilgers’ bill.
» Rail parks: Groene will open Tuesday’s Appropriations Committee hearings in Room 1524 with his LB 788, a follow-up to his original 2021 rail-park bill (LB 40).
That bill, approved 49-0 last May, set a $50 million maximum for statewide rail-park matching funds. Senators approved an initial $10 million to launch the program.
Groene has said he wants to use existing state revenue surpluses to fully fund LB 40, which includes Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer among its co-sponsors.
The North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., which helped write LB 40, has applied for matching funds to help build its proposed rail park near Hershey.
» MicroTIF: After introducing LB 788 Tuesday, Groene will head to Room 1510 to present his microTIF update bill (LB 1065) to the Urban Affairs Committee.
It builds on Groene’s original measure to encourage rehabilitation of older homes and business buildings by letting their owners recover additional property taxes generated by fixing up or replacing them.
LB 1065 would let microTIF also be used on long-platted vacant lots, lengthen the period to collect microTIF refunds from 10 to 15 years and raise the bill’s limits on estimated final taxable values for projects.
It also would formally limit microTIF’s use to buildings and vacant lots that have been inside a city’s or village’s corporate limits for at least 60 years.
» Sustainable Beef: LB 783, Groene’s bill to have the state chip in more toward the North Platte beef plant’s $325 million in financing, will be Wednesday’s third bill before the Appropriations Committee in Room 1003.
The District 42 senator has argued that COVID-19’s disruptions of beef beef-plant production meets federal requirements that American Rescue Plan Act funds be related to problems arising from the pandemic.
Ricketts included just $15 million for Sustainable Beef in his COVID-19 budget recommendations, saying water and sewer projects are specifically allowed in the aid law Congress passed in March 2021. His recommendation would help pay for the plant’s wastewater treatment system.
» Workforce housing: Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg, a co-sponsor of Groene’s Sustainable Beef bill, will present his own LB 1071 to the Appropriations Committee later Tuesday.
It would add $30 million to the Rural Workforce Housing Fund that Williams helped establish in a bill enacted in 2017.
» School year: Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman will pitch his LB 1001, saying K-12 school years must run between Labor Day and Memorial Day, to the Education Committee Tuesday in Room 1525.
» Private school scholarships: Brewer Wednesday will take up a battle letting income-tax payers apply up to $25,000 toward K-12 private-school and parochial-school scholarship funds.
Brewer introduced LB 1237 after senators refused Jan. 12 to break a filibuster of a similar measure by Omaha Sen. Lou Ann Linehan (LB 364).
His bill will be heard by the Revenue Committee, which Linehan chairs, Wednesday in Room 1524.
