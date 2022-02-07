1894 Perkins County Canal project, 'rail park' funds will get hearings in Unicam this week

LB 1015 would invoke Nebraska’s right under the 1923 South Platte River Compact to resume and finish the canal. Ricketts has separately asked the Appropriations Committee to set aside $500 million toward its construction.

Early Perkins County settlers dug some 16 miles of the canal in fall 1894, starting just south of Ovid in Colorado’s Sedgwick County, before their funding collapsed.

Ricketts issued a surprise call to revive the canal Jan. 10, citing Colorado studies and proposals to tap South Platte water the compact entitles Nebraska to use for a canal.

Colorado lawmakers responded last week with a bill to make South Platte water-use development a top priority in that state.

» Lake Mac projects: Hilgers will return to the Natural Resources Committee Thursday to present LB 1023, a product of the special committee lawmakers formed last session.

That panel, known as the “STAR WARS” committee for its acronym, says in the bill that “it is in the public interest to expand water access and recreational opportunities” by adding a new marina at McConaughy.