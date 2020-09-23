 Skip to main content
2 injured in collision at Eugene and Ioke
The two occupants of a white Chevrolet Impala were transported to Great Plains Health after a two-vehicle crash at Eugene Avenue and South Ioke Street early Wednesday afternoon. 

 Tim Johnson / The North Platte Telegraph

The two occupants of a white Chevrolet Impala were transported to Great Plains Health after a two-vehicle crash at Eugene Avenue and South Ioke Street early Wednesday afternoon. The Chevrolet was westbound on Eugene Avenue when it collided with a maroon Cadillac SRX that was northbound on South Ioke Street, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the Cadillac did not report a serious injury. 

