2 injured in collision at Eugene and Ioke

The two occupants of a white Chevrolet Impala were transported to Great Plains Health after a two-vehicle crash at Eugene Avenue and South Ioke Street early Wednesday afternoon. The Chevrolet was westbound on Eugene Avenue when it collided with a maroon Cadillac SRX that was northbound on South Ioke Street, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the Cadillac did not report a serious injury.