2021 was mostly a seller's market in North Platte according to Lincoln County Realtors

It mostly remained a seller’s market for homes in North Platte during 2021.

Year-end Lincoln County Board of Realtors figures show the city’s real estate agents averaged 48 new home listings per month last year, compared with 49 in 2020.

Their average sale prices didn’t change much, either: The 2021 figure of $164,167 was just 1.1% higher than the previous year.

But homebuyers in area towns served by North Platte’s Multiple Listing Service were much quicker to snatch up the homes they could find, according to the year-end Realtors numbers.

Homes for sale stayed on the market an average of 50 days in 2021, two-thirds as long as 2020’s 73-day average. That was due to much faster sales turnarounds starting in May.

The Realtors figures reflect all homes listed or sold by agents based in North Platte, even when they handle sales in nearby communities.

As a rule, the organization says, sales figures for North Platte’s MLS should be multiplied by 0.75 (75%) to measure sales in the city and 0.9 (90%) to reflect Lincoln County sales.