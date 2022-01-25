2021 was mostly a seller's market in North Platte according to Lincoln County Realtors

It mostly remained a seller’s market for homes in North Platte during 2021.
Year-end Lincoln County Board of Realtors figures show the city’s real estate agents averaged 48 new home listings per month last year, compared with 49 in 2020.
Their average sale prices didn’t change much, either: The 2021 figure of $164,167 was just 1.1% higher than the previous year.
But homebuyers in area towns served by North Platte’s Multiple Listing Service were much quicker to snatch up the homes they could find, according to the year-end Realtors numbers.
Homes for sale stayed on the market an average of 50 days in 2021, two-thirds as long as 2020’s 73-day average. That was due to much faster sales turnarounds starting in May.
The Realtors figures reflect all homes listed or sold by agents based in North Platte, even when they handle sales in nearby communities.
As a rule, the organization says, sales figures for North Platte’s MLS should be multiplied by 0.75 (75%) to measure sales in the city and 0.9 (90%) to reflect Lincoln County sales.
Though 2021’s new listings and average sales prices remained level with 2020 figures, Realtors figures indicate local housing markets remained hotter than they were during the last pre-pandemic year in 2019.
Conditions tipped more in homebuyers’ favor during the first months of 2021. Homes stayed on the market for 2½ to 3½ months through April, and new listings reached 68 for February and peaked at 75 in July.
Average sale prices passed the $200,000 mark for the first time during 2021’s early months. They reached $209,139 in February, fell to just $128,789 in April and then rebounded.
Homes started disappearing quickly from local listings in the spring, according to the Realtors figures. They stayed on the market an average of 20 days in June and 24 days in September.
December saw 36 new listings in North Platte’s MLS, matching the market’s average listing length for that month. Sale prices averaged $145,290, the Realtors figures said.