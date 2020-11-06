20th Century Veterans Memorial to host ceremony for Veterans Day

A ceremony at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial will highlight Veterans Day observance in North Platte on Wednesday.
The ceremony is among a handful of events in the city. A traditional parade will not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic after inclement weather canceled the event in 2019 as well.
Wednesday’s ceremony is scheduled to run from 4 to 5 p.m. and North Platte Police Department Chief Dan Hudson is the keynote speaker.
The Heartland of Nebraska Quilts of Valor Group will also honor two veterans, and the 245th birthday of the Marines will be noted.
A to-go barbecue meal will be distributed to spectators for the ceremony.
Those who choose to attend are asked to a wear a mask. Hand sanitizer will be available and social distancing measures will be in place as well.
“This year is obviously a lot different,” said Kevin Kennedy, the president of the 20th Century Veterans Memorial and third vice commander of VFW Post No. 1504 in North Platte. “We are going to do this in a safe way but, we definitely want to acknowledge the veterans, not only in our community but throughout the country, who have served and those who have even given their lives.
The other Veterans Day events on Wednesday include:
» The North Platte Commmunity College’s student life department will host a ceremony at 11 a.m.
The event is scheduled for the fireplace area in the McDonald-Belton building on the south campus. Masks and social distancing are required.
Dr. Brian Obert, the area dean of student life, will be the keynote speaker. Dylan Rogge and Christopher Terry, members of the NPCC’s music department, will sing the national anthem. Refreshments will be served after the ceremony.
» An hour of remembrance will be held in downtown North Platte. Dewey Street from Fourth to Sixth streets will be closed from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for individuals to honor veterans in the way that they choose.
» In addition, a walk to bring attention to veterans mental health issues, is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday that will begin and start at Blackledge Park, at the intersection of Sixth and Jeffers Streets in downtown North Platte.
The Mission 22 awareness walk is a fundraiser for Mission 22, a program that provides treatment to veterans for post-traumatic stress, brain injuries and mental health issues they may face. The walk brings awareness to the national statistic that 22 veterans commit suicide every day.
There is a $22 registration fee for the walk, which is hosted by Operation Christmas Card. T-shirts will also be available for $22 as well. All proceeds will be donated to Mission 22.
For more information, contact Char Swalberg at 308-520-9516.
