20th Century Veterans Memorial to host ceremony for Veterans Day

A ceremony at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial will highlight Veterans Day observance in North Platte on Wednesday.

The ceremony is among a handful of events in the city. A traditional parade will not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic after inclement weather canceled the event in 2019 as well.

Wednesday’s ceremony is scheduled to run from 4 to 5 p.m. and North Platte Police Department Chief Dan Hudson is the keynote speaker.

The Heartland of Nebraska Quilts of Valor Group will also honor two veterans, and the 245th birthday of the Marines will be noted.

A to-go barbecue meal will be distributed to spectators for the ceremony.

Those who choose to attend are asked to a wear a mask. Hand sanitizer will be available and social distancing measures will be in place as well.

“This year is obviously a lot different,” said Kevin Kennedy, the president of the 20th Century Veterans Memorial and third vice commander of VFW Post No. 1504 in North Platte. “We are going to do this in a safe way but, we definitely want to acknowledge the veterans, not only in our community but throughout the country, who have served and those who have even given their lives.