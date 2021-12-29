23-year-old man arrested after high-speed pursuit on 83 in Red Willow, Frontier counties

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a 23-year-old man Wednesday afternoon after a high-speed pursuit on U.S. Highway 83 in Red Willow and Frontier counties north of McCook.
State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said the man, who was suffering from a medical problem, was treated at McCook Community Hospital. He then was taken to the Red Willow County Jail pending formal charges.
The patrol was notified about 4:20 p.m. CT that McCook police were pursuing a stolen Ford dually truck northbound on U.S. 83, Thomas said.
Troopers joined them in the pursuit, during which the truck reportedly exceeded 100 mph and sometimes drove toward oncoming traffic.
The truck eventually left the highway, drove through a pasture and headed back south on U.S. 83. When the truck slowed down between Maywood and McCook, Thomas said, a State Patrol trooper used a “tactical vehicle intervention” to force the dually to a stop.
Thomas said the driver refused to leave the truck for about 20 minutes. Troopers were preparing to approach it when they saw he had set a fire in its cab. The driver then left the truck on his own and was arrested, he said.
Troopers observed the driver’s medical problem and administered Narcan, a nasal spray used to treat suspected opioid overdoses. A Frontier Rural Fire and Rescue ambulance took the driver to the McCook hospital, Thomas said.