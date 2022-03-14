23-year-old pleads not guilty in connection to Jan. 24 shooting outside skill casino Monday in Lincoln County District Court

A 23-year-old North Platte man, accused of a shooting in the parking lot of a skill arcade, pleaded not guilty to two felonies on Monday morning.

Arnulfo P. Sanchez II made an appearance in Lincoln County District Court by video. He is charged with first-degree assault and the use of a firearm to commit a felony in connection with the Jan. 24 incident.

Sanchez remains confined at the Lincoln County Detention Center. A motion to have his bond reduced from 10% of $150,000 was denied by Judge Richard Birch. A May 9 status hearing was scheduled.

According to court documents:

A 31-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his arm and leg.

During an interview at Great Plains Health, the man told law enforcement officers that Sanchez had shot him. He indicated that is was related to a family issue.

Also on Monday, Terry Barthel, 21, was sentenced to 24-months in jail for both felony counts he received that stems from a Feb. 25, 2021, incident: possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and operating a vehicle to avoid arrest.

Both terms will run at the same time. He also received 12 months of post-release supervision for the weapon possession charge.

The sentences will also run at the same time as the terms he received in two other separate cases as well.

Barthel received 12 months for two methamphetamine possession charges in one case with the terms for the two counts running at the same time.

He also received 12 months for a felony count of criminal impersonation in a third case.

Barthel was credited for 293 days served for each of the first two cases and 262 days served for the third.

In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):

» Miguel Zapata-Munoz, 29, of Wallace made a court appearance after a March 7 traffic stop led to him being picked up on an arrest warrant that was issued on Jan 20, 2017.

Zapata-Munoz is charged with second-degree assault and the use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in an incident from May 29, 2016.

His bond was set at 10% of $100,000 with the requirement to wear an ankle bracelet.

An April 25 status hearing was scheduled.

» Jeffrey D. Denson Jr., was sentenced to 180 days in jail and credited with 98 days served for possession of methamphetamine. Denson pleaded no contest to the charge on Dec. 6. A count of theft by unlawful taking with a value of $500 or less was dismissed in the plea agreement.

The term will run at the same time as the sentences he received for violating conditions of a nine-month post-release supervision term in two separate cases.

Denson received a term of 250 days in each of those cases which will run at the same time and credited for 98 days served.

» Devin S. Baker, 36, of Wellfleet, was sentenced to 248 days in jail and credited with 136 days served. He pleaded no contest to an amended charge of possession of methamphetamine on Oct. 28.

» Steve J. Jakopovic, 64, was sentenced to a 24-month probation term. He pleaded no contest to two counts of carrying a concealed weapon on Oct. 18.

» Matthew J. Heimbauch, 35, admitted to violating the conditions of his 24-month probation term.

Heimbauch was sentenced to 120 days in jail and credited with 41 days served.

» Taelur J. Demilt, 26, of Ogallala, pleaded no contest to amended charges of driving under the influence with a prior conviction and driving under revocation.

Demilt received a 24-month probation term and his license was revoked for 18 months. In addition Demilt was sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for a day served.

» Kay M. Griffis, 59, was sentenced to a 12-month probation term. She pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine on May 20, 2020.

» An April 25 status hearing was scheduled for Wendy M. Holliday, 51, of Broken Bow, who pleaded not guilty to felony counts of driving with a revoked license and possession of methamphetamine on Oct. 30.

» Amy Becenti, 39, of Omaha, was removed from the problem-solving court program for violation of the conditions.

Becenti’s sentence for criminal impersonation was initially deferred with her acceptance into the program.

She will be sentenced for the felony on May 9.

» Michael B. Mengelkamp, 40, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of attempted second-degree assault and resisting arrest, and a misdemeanor count of assaulting a pubic safety officer with bodily fluid.

A May 9 status hearing was scheduled.

» Cassandra L. Kramer, 32, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of assault by a confined person-no weapon and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest on Jan. 22.

An April 25 status hearing was scheduled.

» Michael D. Lappegard Jr.,32, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of resisting arrest-second offense and a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.

An April 25 status hearing was scheduled for the case as well as a separate one in which Lappegard denied violating the conditions of a 24-month probation term.

» Ronald A. Dennis Jr., 42, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction and negligent child abuse with no injury.

Dennis also pleaded guilty to a charge of witness tampering in a separate case, and a domestic assault and negligent child abuse charges in a third case were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Dennis is scheduled to be sentenced on June 6.

» Christina M. Swedberg, 36, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of abuse of a vulnerable adult.

A May 23 status hearing was scheduled.

» Charles J. Lockhart, 41, pleaded not guilty to charges of intentional child abuse with no injury, making terroristic threats, the use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and domestic assault-threatening a partner with bodily injury.

A May 10 jury trial was scheduled.

» Roland L. Miller, 56, of Wellfleet, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence on Feb. 1.

A May 23 status hearing was scheduled.

» Robert L. Carter, 36, pleaded not guilty to counts of possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction and making terroristic threats. The charges stem from a Nov. 23 incident.

A May 23 status hearing was scheduled.

» Christina K. Sedlacek, 44, pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. The case stems from a Dec. 16 arrest.

A May 9 status hearing was scheduled.

» Malia S. Caudillo, 42, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of first-degree forgery that stems from a Dec. 28 incident.

A May 14 status hearing was scheduled.

» Jonas M. Luea, 40, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of first-degree assault that stems from a Aug. 16 incident.

An April 25 status hearing was scheduled.

» Johnathon A. Wilson, 36, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

An April 25 status hearing was scheduled.

» Tyler J. Keup, 38, pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespass. Both charges stem from a March 1 incident.

A May 9 status hearing was scheduled for the case and a separate one in which he is charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor.

