$26M school bond issue goes before Cozad voters

COZAD — A $26 million bond issue is going before Cozad school district voters this week.

The vote is on whether to fund additions and renovations to the elementary and high school, and reduce the footprint of the district from five buildings to three.

Cozad Community Schools Superintendent Angela Simpson said the process started in January 2021 when a facilities study was conducted. In March, the results showed that $18 million would be required for needed updates to the school facilities.

CCS currently occupies five different buildings in the community: the Childhood Early Education Center, Cozad Elementary, Cozad Middle School, Cozad High School and the district offices. The middle and high schools are on the same campus.

The plan would eliminate the district office and the CEEC. Preschool and elementary school would be in the same building, The superintendent’s office would be moved to the high school, according to Simpson’s interview with NTV.

In order to accommodate the move, the elementary, middle and high school buildings would add classroom space and secured entrances, and would fix handicapped accessibility and other concerns.

“This project will provide our community with state of the art facilities which address urgent infrastructure needs, educational program needs and yearly maintenance and operational inefficiencies,” says the All in For Cozad Committee on its website.

The elementary building additions and renovations would include new preschool, kindergarten and elementary classrooms, as well as music, library and special education space. A new kitchen and multipurpose dining area will also be included as well as secure entrances with reception and office space.

A parking lot will also be included at the elementary school to help alleviate parking on the streets surrounding the building.

The high school additions and renovations would include adding science, art, and alternative education classrooms as well as a new gymnasium and locker rooms; and expanding and updating the commons area. More parking would also be added to the west side of the high school.

Secure entrances include vestibules attached to administrative offices where visitors will be greeted prior to entering other parts of the building.

Roofs and HVAC systems would also be updated in the existing buildings.

The elementary school would see an additional 27,248 square feet plus 3,903 square feet of renovation. The high school would have an addition of 39,599 square feet plus 15,426 square feet of renovation.

The cost of the bond is $26 million.

“Construction costs have increased as a result of the pandemic. The board has determined that low bond rates, additional construction cost risk, ongoing temporary maintenance costs and inefficiency of operating five facilities and completing construction as soon as possible to provide a safe, secure, and appropriate educational environment for students indicates that moving forward now is in the best interest of the district,” according to the All in For Cozad Committee.

As to the question of what happens if the community does not act or continues to wait, the All in For Cozad Committee states, “A process has been completed to identify the district’s urgent needs and determine the project that addresses these needs. In an environment where interest rates continue to go up and construction inflation can increase 3-5 percent annually, waiting to address these needs can cost significantly more than addressing them now.”

There is still a bond outstanding in Cozad that was approved in 2005 and set to mature around June 2024. This bond was voted on and is taxed upon only city property and a small amount of agriculture land outside city limits.

The new bond would be taxed on all valuation, both property and land, that lies within district boundaries. The new bonded debt service will be structured around the remaining bond, creating a level tax levy impact for taxpayers.

As the older bond is retired and the new bond takes its place, the net tax impact on homes would be around 4 cents per $100 of assessed property valuation per year. For example, for a house valued at $100,000, the annual tax increase to pay for the bond will be around $40, or $3.50 per month.

The annual tax impact for ag land is projected to be as follows per acre:

» Irrigated — $6.04.

» Dryland — $2.55.

» Grassland — $1.45.

Cozad school district residents can calculate their tax impact at cozad.campaigninformation.org/financial.

There will be several opportunities to learn more about the bond.

There will be a public information forum at 7 p.m Monday at Cozad Elementary School.

Superintendent Simpson will be at the Wilson Public Library on Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. to answer questions.

Simpson said she hopes the district has been able to fully educate the public as to what their needs and plans are. She said the area is an “extremely supportive community,” and she has already received positive feedback about the project.

The election will be by mail-in ballot. Ballots were mailed to all registered voters in the district this week. All ballots are due no later than 5 p.m., March 15 to Dawson County Clerk and Election Commissioner Karla Zlatkovsky.

For those mailing their ballot, it is recommended that they send it at least one week prior to the deadline.

For those who need to register to vote, online registration must be completed by Friday and in-person registration ends at 6 p.m. on March 4.

More information can be found at cozad.campaigninformation.org or @AllinForCozadCommittee.