2nd-dose mass vaccination clinic scheduled for Saturday
Individuals who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the North Platte High School on Jan. 9 will receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the North Platte High School on Saturday, according to the West Central District Health Department.

Patients will receive a phone call from WCDHD with their appointment time. These calls will take place between Wednesday and Friday. Patients are asked not to call requesting an appointment time; WCDHD will call patients.

WCDHD will have access to the high school commons area as well as the gymnasium to provide ample space for patients. There should be no outdoor waiting.

"It is imperative that patients do not arrive more than five to 10 minutes prior to their appointment time," WCDHD officials said in the press release. "This will ensure a smooth process with minimal wait times."

