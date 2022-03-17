3 injured on I-80 when wrong-way vehicle hits 2 semis

A Chevrolet Tahoe traveling the wrong way on Interstate 80 collided with two semitrailer trucks near Paxton Wednesday evening.

Nebraska State Patrol public relations director Cody Thomas said the call came in just before 8 p.m.

“NSP was alerted to a crash that involved a wrong-way vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near mile marker 145,” Thomas said in an email. “The drivers of all three vehicles were transported by ambulance to Great Plains Health in North Platte.”

Thomas said the Tahoe driver and one of the semi drivers were flown later to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Their injuries are described as serious.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

One of the semis was hauling cattle, three of which died as a result of the crash. The other semi was hauling potatoes.

I-80 eastbound was closed for about three hours.

Assisting agencies were Paxton, Sutherland and Ogallala fire departments, Keith County and Lincoln County sheriff’s offices, Nebraska Department of Transportion, Regional West Ambulance, Amy’s Towing, Steve’s Towing and Ogallala Livestock Market.

The crash remains under investigation.