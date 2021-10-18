39-year-old sentenced to 4 to 8 years in prison for 2020 burglary

A 39-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to four to eight years in prison on Monday for a July 4, 2020, burglary.

Clemente H. Carrizales received the term during an appearance in Lincoln County District Court. According to court records, he entered a home on the 200 block of North Park Drive with two other individuals. The group was eventually chased from the home by two individuals who were inside at the time.

Judge Michael Piccolo said Carrizales’ criminal history and his unwillingness to participate in a pre-sentence investigation were both factors in the prison term. He was credited with 66 days served.

Carrizales was sentenced in three other separate cases as well.

In a pair of them, he received a two-year term. He was charged with burglary in a Nov. 16, 2019, incident; as well as theft by unlawful taking with a value of $1,500-$4,999.

He also received a one-year term for violating a custody order on May 17 in another separate case.

The terms for all four cases will run at the same time.

Also on Monday, a 38-year-old North Platte man pleaded no contest to an amended count of first-degree sexual assault and also an incest count.