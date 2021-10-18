39-year-old sentenced to 4 to 8 years in prison for 2020 burglary

A 39-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to four to eight years in prison on Monday for a July 4, 2020, burglary.
Clemente H. Carrizales received the term during an appearance in Lincoln County District Court. According to court records, he entered a home on the 200 block of North Park Drive with two other individuals. The group was eventually chased from the home by two individuals who were inside at the time.
Judge Michael Piccolo said Carrizales’ criminal history and his unwillingness to participate in a pre-sentence investigation were both factors in the prison term. He was credited with 66 days served.
Carrizales was sentenced in three other separate cases as well.
In a pair of them, he received a two-year term. He was charged with burglary in a Nov. 16, 2019, incident; as well as theft by unlawful taking with a value of $1,500-$4,999.
He also received a one-year term for violating a custody order on May 17 in another separate case.
The terms for all four cases will run at the same time.
Also on Monday, a 38-year-old North Platte man pleaded no contest to an amended count of first-degree sexual assault and also an incest count.
A felony charge of intentional child abuse with no injury was dismissed in the plea agreement.
The charges stem from an October 2020 arrest.
The man is not being named by the North Platte Telegraph in order to protect the victim’s identity. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 6.
In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
» Logan J. Divine, 20, was initially scheduled to make a court appearance but filed a written waiver of his arraignment and a not guilty plea on Friday.
Divine is charged with first-degree murder and the use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in the death of 23-year-old Geoffrey Allen on Aug. 11.
Divine’s next court appearance has not been scheduled
» Terry Barthel, 19, pleaded no contest to felony charges of possessing a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. Three other charges that stem from the Feb. 25 incident were dismissed. Barthel also pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of methamphetamine on Aug. 20 in a separate case, and a charge of criminal impression in a third case.
Charges in two other cases were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Barthel’s sentence will be deferred as he has been accepted into problem-solving court.
» Andrew T. Roepke, 22, pleaded guilty to felony counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and tampering with physical evidence. Both charges stem from an Aug. 23 incident.
Charges in two other separate cases were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Roepke is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 6.
» Adam Taylor, 20, filed a waiver of his arraignment on a charge of first-degree sexual assault of a minor.
Taylor pleaded not guilty to the charge in the paperwork.
A Dec. 20 status hearing was scheduled.
» Elisha A. Resler, 41, pleaded no contest to a count of theft of services with a value of $500 or less/third offense that stems from an Aug. 6 incident.
Resler also pleaded no contest to a charge of theft by taking with a value of $500 or less/third offense on July 27, in a separate case.
Resler was sentenced to 115 days in each case and the terms run at the same time. She was credited with 74 days served.
» Charles D. Robinson, 25, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of second-degree assault on July 19, 2020. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and credited with 56 days served.
Robinson also pleaded guilty to a possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in a separate case that stems from a April 10, 2020, incident. Four other charges in the case were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Robinson’s sentence in the case was deferred as he has been accepted into the problem-solving court.
» Robert C. Bergen, 36, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of intentional child abuse with no injury that stems from a July 30 incident.
Bergen also pleaded not guilty to charges in a separate case of possession of a firearm with a felony drug conviction, possession of money used in a controlled substance transaction and intention to distribute a hazardous controlled substance.
All three charges stem from an Aug. 5 incident.
A Dec. 6 status hearing for both cases was scheduled.
» Bradley W. Nohr, 59, of Loveland, Colorado, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine on Jan. 14. Nohr also pleaded not guilty to possession of 28 to 139 grams of methamphetamine on that same day in a separate case.
A Nov. 8 status hearing was scheduled for both cases.
» Scott L. Harbick, 37, denied that he violated conditions of his two-year probation that covered two separate cases.
A Dec. 20 status hearing was scheduled.
» Derrick L. Carr, 47, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of violation the sex offender registry act.
A Dec. 20 status hearing was scheduled.
» Joshua A. Richards, 33, pleaded not guilty to charges of third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction, and making terroristic threats.
Both charges stem from an Aug. 6 incident.
A Dec. 6 status hearing was scheduled.
» Rachel L. Humphrey, 40, pleaded no contest to an amended count of possession of methamphetamine on June 18.
A possession charge in a separate case was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Humphrey’s sentence is deferred as she has been accepted into problem-solving court.
» Misty L. Letellier, 43, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine on Feb. 22.
Letellier’s sentence is deferred as she has been accepted into problem-solving court.
» Ronald A. Dennis Jr., 40, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of tampering with a witness/informant on April 26.
A Dec. 6 status hearing was scheduled for the case as well as two additional separate cases.
» Luke C. Ressegieu, 32, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.