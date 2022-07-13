40 and counting: Gerald Gentleman Station marks milestone anniversary

SUTHERLAND — Tom Kent was asked how he feels the future of energy production might look — not just years down the road, but decades.

"That's a really good question. I'm not sure my crystal ball is that good," the president and CEO of the Nebraska Public Power District said as he stood outside the Gerald Gentleman Station in Sutherland on Wednesday morning.

"But this site will always be part of our (power) generation," he said. "Forty years from now, will it be burning powder river basin coal like we are today, or Powder River Basin coal with carbon-capture technology? Or will it be using some other technology? Yet to be determined.

"But this location, because of all the efforts that has been done by predecessors — it has water, it has transmission and all the things you need to be a continued good location for generating electricity. The question will be, when we look at affordability, reliability and sustainability, what is the best fuel mix 40 years from now? That question has yet to be answered."

Gerald Gentleman Station by the numbers Unit 1 In-service date: April 2, 1979. Generating capacity: 665,000 kw. Type: Coal-fired. Physical Size: 275x500x500 feet. Cooling water circulating capacity: 263,000 gal. per minute. Coal capacity at full capacity: 420 tons per hour. Unit 2 In-service date: Jan. 1, 1982. Generating capacity: 700,000 kw. Type: Coal-fired. Physical size: 275x320x500 feet. Cooling water circulating capacity: 265,000 gal. per minute. Coal capacity at full capacity: 420 tons per hour.

Kent was at Gentleman, the largest electric-generating facility in the state, as part of a daylong celebration to mark the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the second of the two coal-fired generating units at the site.

Kent addressed the roughly 200 employees of the plant at a luncheon. In the morning, a handful of visitors, broken down into small groups, were given a guided tour of the inner workings of the multiple-floored plant that was constructed with 212,000 cubic feet of concrete and is marked by a pair of 550-foot chimneys.

"It happens because of what you do, taking care of the equipment every day," Kent told the plant employees. "The units look great and I want to thank you for that. Continue to do what you do every day. (The plant) doesn't work without the people. (The employees) are the ones that make it run reliable."

The plant celebration coincides with the NPPD board holding its regular meeting in North Platte this week. The board travels outside Columbus to another Nebraska community once a year.

The second unit was constructed at Gentleman in 1982, three years after the initial structure, and can produce 700,000 kilowatts of energy. Unit 1 at the site produces 665,000 kilowatts.

"On a hot summer day like today, these units are helping to keep the lights on," Kent said. "And on a cold day like in February 2021, these units are helping keep the lights on. (The units) are able to do that because of the care and dedication of the staff that works here.

"The foundation of public power is serving the people of Nebraska," Kent said. "The dedication that we have in the staff to deliver on that mission of low-cost reliable electricity is really incredible. It's not something that you necessarily see in other parts of the county.

"When I come out and visit (power plants), I try and reinforce that (to the employees) and thank them for what they do and what a difference it makes to the general economy in Nebraska."