58-year-old man shot at Palisade residence in Hitchcock County
PALISADE — A 58-year-old man was transported to Great Plains Health after suffering a gunshot wound Friday morning at a Palisade residence.

There had been no additional information released on the incident or a suspect as of Saturday afternoon.

The Wauneta/Palisade school was closed after the incident, according to a Hitchcock County Sheriff’s Office media release issued on Saturday.

Hitchcock County is assisting the Hayes County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol in the investigation. Those with any information, or to report any suspicious activity or individuals are asked to call 911.

