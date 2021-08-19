7 youths injured, 2 critically, in rollover north of Cozad

COZAD — A vehicle rolled over Wednesday evening north of Cozad, sending seven youths, ages 11-14, to the hospital. Two were critically injured.

At 5:22 p.m. law enforcement and first responders were dispatched to the rollover on Road 420 between Roads 762 and 763.

Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody said the vehicle was northbound when the driver lost control on the gravel road. The vehicle entered the east ditch, rolled and then reentered the roadway, landing on its roof.

The report did not state whether seat belts were in use.

All seven occupants were taken to Cozad Community Hospital initially, and three were transferred later to other hospitals due to their injuries.

Moody said the two critically injured youths were taken to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Cozad Volunteer Fire and Rescue, the Cozad Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.