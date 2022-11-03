A bit of snow, then back to fall

The first snowfall of 2022-23 fell in North Platte Thursday evening, just a day after temperatures made one more run toward summer-like levels.

Blustery conditions and chilly highs in the mid-40s are expected Friday in North Platte, with brisk northerly winds and a 20% chance of snow showers until 1 p.m.

Overnight conditions as Thursday turned into Friday carried a 50% chance of precipitation in North Platte, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field. Snowflakes were sticking on the ground in the city about 8 p.m. Thursday.

Several counties west and north of North Platte were under a winter weather advisory through 7 a.m. CT (6 a.m. MT). The weather service said up to 2 inches of snow, winds up to 35 mph and slippery driving conditions were expected. Locally higher snow totals were possible.

West central Nebraska counties covered by the advisory were Keith, Perkins, Deuel, Garden, Arthur, McPherson, Grant, Hooker, Thomas and Cherry.

Gray November skies and stiffer winds moved into North Platte Thursday, ending a three-day streak of daily highs in the 70s. The month began with highs of 79 degrees Tuesday and 76 Wednesday.

Milder temperatures are expected to return Saturday, the weather service said. Daily highs should be in the mid-60s Saturday and the lower 70s Tuesday for Election Day, with top readings in the mid-50s Sunday and Monday.

Friday night’s temperature should dip to the lower 20s before overnight lows moderate to around the freezing mark through midweek. The next cooldown will arrive about then, with highs dropping to the lower 60s Wednesday and near 50 next Thursday.

Drought conditions in Lincoln County and Nebraska were essentially unchanged in Thursday’s latest U.S. Drought Monitor map from the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Just under 54.6% of Lincoln County was in the worst “exceptional drought” category Tuesday. A bit over 91.6% of the county was in either “extreme drought” or “exceptional drought,” leaving out only the easternmost sliver bordering Custer and Dawson counties.

Nebraska’s percentage of land in the two worst drought categories remained just over 51%, with 11.5% of the state’s area in “exceptional drought.”

Three areas remain in the worst category: parts or all of nine southwest Nebraska counties, including Lincoln County; a band touching 13 counties stretching from south of South Sioux City west into southeast Holt County; and a much smaller band in northeast Colfax and northwest Dodge counties closer to Omaha.

To see the latest drought maps, visit droughtmonitor.unl.edu/CurrentMap/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?NE.