A chance to sing: Elementary, middle school students perform at Sing Across Nebraska

The group performed five pieces, that ranged in style and challenge levels. The performance included the piece “Benedictius,” which is performed in Latin.

“At first they were scared and like, ‘We can’t do that,’ but they really like it now,” Kammerer said.

Another piece, “The Fox,” was accompanied by Steve Barger on the mandolin.

“It’s not a typical instrument that you see all the time so it’s kind of fun (for the performance).” Kammerer said. “The kids were super excited to see that.”

North Platte is among nine regional sites across the state that will hold “Sing Around Nebraska” festivals either in January or February.

The event is held every two years, and interested students auditioned for selection this past fall to ensure they could match pitch constistently and be able to sing within at least the treble range.

Each school is allowed to select 10 students for the program.

The goal is for each school to select five altos and five sopranos to ensure there is a collective balance for the overall choir.