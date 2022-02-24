 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

'A date you can't ever forget': Great Plains Health welcomes babies on 2/22/2022

The number 2 was the order of the day on Tuesday — 2-22-2022 — but three babies came into the world at Great Plains Health.

One couple added a room number to the mix that made full use of the number 2 as well. Tyler and Katie Heerten of Maxwell welcomed Hadley Grace at 1:32 p.m. in room 2222.

Tyler and Cassidy Enger of North Platte welcomed their baby, Adelyn, into the world at 12:26 p.m. A third baby was born that day as well, but the parents decided not to do an interview.

Katie Heerten said Hadley Grace was not expected until the first part of March.

“She actually shares a birthday with my cousins — they’re twins — and her great-grandpa,” Katie said. “It runs in the family to be born on the 22nd of February.”

She said, “They put me in room 2222 and I tried to hold her in until 2:22 in the afternoon, but she decided she wanted to come early.”

Hadley was 7 pounds, 8 ounces and 20 inches long. Katie said the baby came so fast that she couldn’t get an epidural.

The Heertens have been married a year and a half and this is their first child.

The Engers also live in North Platte and baby Adelyn is their second child. She was born at 12:26 p.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 inches long. She has a brother, Brantley, who was born on April Fools Day 2020.

“Her due date wasn’t actually until March 7,” Cassidy Enger said of Adelyn. “But she had what’s called an intrauterine growth restriction, so I had to be induced with her at 38 weeks.”

Mom went in at 7 p.m. Monday and baby was born on Tuesday.

An intrauterine growth restriction is when a baby in the womb does not grow as expected.

“Throughout my whole pregnancy she was very tiny, so I had to do weekly ultrasounds,” Cassidy said. “She’s healthy, eating and doing everything she should be.”

Friends and relatives called expressing their thoughts on the unique birthday.

“Oh, yes, everyone thinks it is a great birthday,” Cassidy said. “I think it’s pretty cool, because it’s not ever going to happen again, a date you can’t ever forget.”

She is a medical assistant at Greater Nebraska Dermatology in North Platte and will be taking three months off.

“We made bets at work on what time she would be born,” Cassidy said. “Everyone was very accurate. We had a big game going on.”

