A farmers market online: Heritage Local expands to North Platte

A startup company that helps consumers shop for produce and proteins from local farms and ranches is expanding into the North Platte market.

Heritage Local Co., an online farmers market, announced the move in a media release Thursday morning. The ecommerce business, which started in 2020 in McCook, offers individuals the opportunity to shop online and then pick up the items at a set location and time.

The company's website states that goods are sourced within 100 miles of North Platte.

“The North Platte Chamber & Development is thrilled to welcome Heritage Local Co. to the North Platte business community,” Katelyn Sperle, the membership and events coordinator for the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., said in the release. “Their passion for keeping local dollars here is evident, Paula’s enthusiasm is contagious, and North Platte loves to support local. This is a win for the community.”

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 8 at 1501 S. Dewey St., the location of Harvest Christian Fellowship Church.

"We have excitement in our community today," North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher said in the release. "Small business and entrepreneurs are the driving force behind the recent success in North Platte and that is the main reason I am excited to welcome another new business to our town."

A website for the North Platte location (heritagelocal.co/northplatte) provides links for potential customers, vendors and market managers to fill out, and also gives examples of the types of goods that are offered as well as a summary of how the program works.

Heritage Local Co. was founded by Stratton rancher Paula Sandberg in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our direct-to-consumer beef sold out rapidly, leaving so many of the customers we valued high and dry.” Sandberg said in the release. “That’s when a lightbulb went off. I could help producers like us while supporting our community who had suddenly found themselves without reliable access to fresh, wholesome foods."

The business offers a drive-thru on Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for its other pickup location at the McCook Christian Church.

Sandberg connected with several producers in the McCook area within the first year, and this past spring, she partnered with Proven Ventures, a Nebraska investment fund, to further grow the operation. The goal is to expand Heritage Local Co. into several markets across the state.

“We frequently say that Nebraska’s culture is one of barn raisers and casserole makers,” Nathan Preheim, the Proven Ventures general partner, said in the release. “It’s no surprise that when we first learned of Paula’s clever take on supporting consumers and producers we were enthused.”