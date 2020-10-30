Which Halloween spirits showed up first in North Platte — the good or the bad?

It took both of them a while to be noticed, based on the admittedly incomplete records of the city’s earliest newspapers.

By a hundred years ago in 1920, and certainly by World War II’s final year in 1945, Halloween celebrations in North Platte bore some resemblance to ours.

But unlike local celebrations of Christmas and Thanksgiving — both of which show up as early as the mid-1870s — the first mention of Halloween in Lincoln County doesn’t appear until nearly the 20th century.

To answer our question: The devils had a slight lead.

“Halloween night was duly observed by the youths of our village,” a Brady correspondent named “Wiggins” wrote Nov. 7, 1894, in the North Platte Tribune.

“It is reported that some of them have done nothing since but mine for bird shot in their anatomy.”

North Platte’s first record of a Halloween celebration was much less ominous. “A number of young folks held a Halloween party at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. George Bobbitt Thursday evening,” The Telegraph reported on Nov. 2, 1895.

That brief account was short on details, but the newspaper also was first to report exactly two years later on what one “Gay Nineties” Halloween party looked like.

The Rev. and Mrs. O.W. Verner hosted a “Halloween social” in 1897 for 72 people from four church-based youth groups.

It started with a hymn — “Blest Be the Tie That Binds” — before the guests engaged in a game that certainly had little to do with Halloween as we know it:

“Leaden packages were distributed containing peanut shells in which were found the names of the counties and county seats of Nebraska, the gentlemen having been given the names of the counties while the ladies were given the names of the county capitals, and for over an hour the young people were engaged in matching their slips.”

It took North Platte’s early Halloween parties a while to get the colors right, too.

For an 1899 party, the home of Hannah Keliher “was very prettily decorated in strips of bunting of the seven colors of the rainbow,” The Telegraph wrote.

But by 1903, at least the young married couples were getting the hang of it, based on The Independent Era’s Nov. 5 account of a party QT Club members threw for their husbands at the York Hinman home:

“The rooms were effectively decorated with many jack-o-lanterns and large red apples. ... The electric lights were wrapped in yellow paper and tied with green, looking much like small pumpkins.

“The ladies present arrayed themselves in sheets and masks, and considerable guessing as to their identity followed.”

Don’t think for a moment, however, that North Platte’s youths back then were all as well-behaved as Linus and Charlie Brown waiting for the “Great Pumpkin.”

“Halloween was duly observed in the city last night,” The Telegraph had written on Nov. 1, 1900. “Gates are missing, sidewalks (are) upturned, and to cap the climax, a bicycle was suspended from the flag pole in the court house yard.”

Accounts of harmless Halloween parties shared the columns of North Platte papers with police-blotter items of pranks and pranksters who got out of hand.

A Telegraph story on Oct. 28, 1915, sought to educate youngsters as to the “True Meaning of Hallow’een” while noting the early appearances of the decorations now taken for granted:

“It would be very interesting to take up the origin of the emblems of Halloween such as the black cat, the pumpkin lantern, etc. These emblems are increasing in attractiveness as the commercial world takes up the manufacture of them and the shop windows display them as a reminder of the occasion.”

But the writer had a scolding to deliver:

“It is surely a cowardly act for young people to band themselves together and under cover of darkness to ruin and destroy property which has cost someone time, labor and money. There are many harmless amusements for Halloween which do not destroy and which are lots of fun.”

Local papers of October 1918, the height of the Spanish flu pandemic, showed little evidence of Halloween observances.

On Nov. 1, 1920, the Tribune summed up the holiday on its front page by reporting on no fewer than 13 parties among teens, adults and married couples alike.

“Halloween Is Celebrated,” the headline said, “Not By Destruction But By Many Novel Social Events.”

Through the Roaring Twenties and the Depression years of the 1930s, North Platte’s papers regularly carried brief “society” items of children’s and adult Halloween parties.

The troublesome spirits were still around, too, prompting Police Chief Walter Roberts to warn in 1939 that he was deploying a “special clean-up detail of officers ... to mete out justice to Halloween funsters who got destructive,” the North Platte Daily Bulletin wrote that Oct. 26.

“If we find any youngsters marking up windows or automobiles, we will just render justice on the spot and make them clean up the whole mess,” Roberts said.

If North Platte’s World War II Canteen put on special Halloween touches for its service visitors, the city’s newspapers didn’t take account of it.

But a special “servicemen’s dance” was held from 8 p.m. to midnight on Halloween 1943 in the Hotel Pawnee’s Crystal Ballroom, The Telegraph reported.

North Platte’s War Dads sponsored the event for U.S. Navy cadets learning to fly at Lee Bird Field, along with “all visiting service men and their junior hostess dates.”

With the war over nearly two months, Telegraph editor Bob Getty dedicated his Oct. 30, 1945, “The Telegraph Key” poem to the celebration the next day.

After relaying a couple of legends about magic spells, Getty reminded his readers to stock up on “apples or candy or cookies” for “when the spooks call this week.”

Why? “For I am told that these spooks just hate to go away empty-handed, and far be it from me to excite the ill will of spooks or goblins.”

