A life-saving addition: Lincoln County law enforcement have 1st training with new AEDs

Within a month, law enforcement patrol cars in Lincoln County and beyond should be equipped with a potentially life-saving device.
A $6.4 million grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust will supply automated external defibrillators to every law enforcement agency in the state as well as the Nebraska Game and Parks facilities.
It amounts to roughly 2,400 AEDs being distributed this year with an additional 100 in 2022, according to a Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services media release.
Lt. Dan Newton and Officer Matt Elder, of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and North Platte Police Department respectively, were among 10 officers from area law enforcement agencies training on the LIFEPAK CR2 AED devices Wednesday afternoon.
The session at the North Platte Community College’s North Campus was one of 23 training events scheduled over a three-week period across the state.
The AEDs are portable devices that are used to diagnose and treat sudden cardiac arrest with an electric shock.
The Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to receive 24 units, and the Police Department 10. The Nebraska State Patrol will receive 450, which will be divided among the agency’s four divisions across the state.
The initial distribution was May 17 at the Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center in Lincoln. The remaining law enforcement agencies should receive the devices within three to four weeks.
“We deal with very long distances between calls and backup, so by having an AED in a patrol vehicle, along with everything else, is going to be huge,” Newton said.
Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor Police Department currently has AED units in their patrol cars. Officers and deputies perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation until EMS personnel arrive.
The media release highlighted an American Heart Association study that demonstrated a dramatically higher survival rate for cardiac patients shocked by law enforcement, who are generally the first on the scene, especially in rural areas.
“In these cardiac events or cardiac arrests, every second counts,” said Officer Matt Elder. “We are fortunate in the city of North Platte to have a great fire department that has a great response time. But if we can shave seconds off (in an emergency) ... it’s just another tool to have to help the community.”
The AED devices selected for the program feature technology that reduces pauses during CPR and improves blood circulation and the odds of survival, according to the media release.
The devices also use Wi-Fi to send near-real-time information about a patient’s heart to emergency services.