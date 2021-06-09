A life-saving addition: Lincoln County law enforcement have 1st training with new AEDs

Within a month, law enforcement patrol cars in Lincoln County and beyond should be equipped with a potentially life-saving device.

A $6.4 million grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust will supply automated external defibrillators to every law enforcement agency in the state as well as the Nebraska Game and Parks facilities.

It amounts to roughly 2,400 AEDs being distributed this year with an additional 100 in 2022, according to a Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services media release.

Lt. Dan Newton and Officer Matt Elder, of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and North Platte Police Department respectively, were among 10 officers from area law enforcement agencies training on the LIFEPAK CR2 AED devices Wednesday afternoon.

The session at the North Platte Community College’s North Campus was one of 23 training events scheduled over a three-week period across the state.

The AEDs are portable devices that are used to diagnose and treat sudden cardiac arrest with an electric shock.

The Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to receive 24 units, and the Police Department 10. The Nebraska State Patrol will receive 450, which will be divided among the agency’s four divisions across the state.