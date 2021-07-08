A night of fashion and music for Lincoln County 4-H'ers

Related to this story
North Platte Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Trimble said the driver appeared to lose control of the vehicle as the individual pulled into a parking spot in front of the building.
The show will be on Saturday instead of the Fourth of July. It’s free and will begin about 9:30 p.m., depending on when it gets dark.
“But I’m going to miss the people here. They’re family,” Livingston said.
As an unbeholden problem-solver, Breland Ridenour said, he believes he could work with the Legislature across geographical and partisan lines to devise statewide solutions to chronic state issues.
Dan and Megan Helberg both received fellowships from the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes in Fort Scott, Kansas.
The three-day festival is back to a complete schedule after the pandemic last year scaled back events.
Tyler T. Tysdal, 50, will be sentenced in Denver District Court Jan. 21, 2022, District Attorney Beth McCann said Tuesday in a press release. Tysdal is a 2016 North Platte High School Distinguished Alumnus.
The five are the latest of 54 individuals who have been honored by the Heartland of Nebraska Quilt of Valor Group since November 2019, and are among more than 750 veterans who have received quilts from organizations across the state.
North Platte QGF Citizens Review Committee will discuss proposals from beef plant, rail park at July 19 meeting
Beef plant organizers will seek $500,000 apiece toward planning and engineering costs from the Quality Growth Fund and the NorthWestern Energy Economic Development Fund.
The dig site marks where a four-story apartment-commercial structure will rise over the coming months.