A North Platte teen's lifelong love of music culminates in a performance at the Fox Theatre

Music permeated the environment where Jack Bunger grew up, and from that seed he has grown into a high quality artist.

Bunger and his band, The Pro’s, will be performing, perhaps for the last time together, March 5 at the Fox Theatre. He will be heading to college in Arizona after graduation in May.

“My dad (Emil) always had music playing, whether it be in his truck, whether it be in his garage, or on his computer in the house,” Bunger said. “It was always just playing and it was always rock or anything guitar-related.”

Bunger said his parents have a video of him singing along to a song when he was still in diapers.

“The rhythmic beat of music has always been very present in my childhood,” Bunger said. “My dad glorified guitar, he just loved it.”

Whenever his dad would bring out his guitar, Bunger said, it was always a treat.

“(Dad) grew up in a generation where everybody and their dog wanted to play guitar,” Bunger said. “He learned how to play, so he brought it out when I was growing up and I would sit down in awe and just watch.”

Bunger would sit on his dad’s lap and Emil would show him how to play.

“First I took piano lessons because (my parents) wanted me to take piano lessons before guitar so I could learn to read music,” Bunger said. “But I couldn’t do it. Piano just wasn’t for me.

“Then I started taking guitar lessons from Ron Daly, may he rest in peace, and he taught me for four years.”

Bunger put a band together with some friends when he was in eighth grade and their first standalone band gig was in Greeley, Colorado. He has performed at the Espresso Shop, Music on the Bricks and other venues since that time.

His favorite music comes from an era that precedes his birth. The music his dad loved comes from the 1970s and 1980s.

“My favorite band is Van Halen for sure, because I think Eddie Van Halen is one of the best guitar players to ever walk the planet,” Bunger said. “He’s so intuitive for his time.”

Although his original dream was to move to a place with a huge music scene, his plans have changed a bit.

“California right now is not a place I want to be because of the political climate and COVID and everything,” Bunger said. He also looked into going to Florida, Texas and Nashville.

“There’s a college in Nashville called Belmont University,” Bunger said. “It is renowned as an amazing music school that you go there to become a famous musician, according to their website.”

He and his family took a trip to visit the college, but found out tuition was about $80,000 per year, and he said that was not in his budget. While there, Bunger visited Nashville’s Music Row and learned a valuable lesson.

“There was so much talent consolidated into one area that my dad kind of gave me a reality check,” Bunger said. “He was like, you know it’s not going to be easy to stand out in a crowd of people doing exactly what you want to do.”

Bunger said he felt he could meet the challenge but reflected on what his dad said.

“You’ve heard stories of people busting their (butts) and (making it),” Bunger said. “But, that was a different time when the music I like was at the front and center. I’m not saying that it’s impossible, but it was very discouraging to go down there, and I came back with a different mindset.”

He would still like to record an album someday and wants to continue to perform as much as possible.

“I think that romantic fantasy of wanting to be a superstar that dominates the United States is out of my grasp,” Bunger said. “I’m just not sure it’s worth it.”

He plans to go to Arizona Western College in Yuma, Arizona, to study mechanical engineering.

“I want to learn how to build things,” Bunger said. “I think I can say I’ve mastered one instrument and I kind of want to move on and do something else.”

With mechanical engineering, Bunger said, there’s more of a guarantee for job security.

“I’m not putting away that dream of being a full-time musician and gigging all the time, I’m just going to see what happens,” Bunger said. “I just like certainty more than relying on someone’s opinion (of my music).”

For the concert March 5, Bunger and The Pro’s will be playing blues and rock, featuring music by Stevie Ray Vaughan, ZZ Top and “we’re going to do one Tom Petty song,” he said.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Fox Theatre. Tickets are $7 for a single and $10 a couple with no charge for ages 12 and under. Advance tickets are available at the Espresso Shop, Double Dips Ice Creamery, and the North Platte Bulletin office, 1300 E. Fourth St. Refreshments and concessions will be available at the snack bar.

The show is produced by George Lauby and the Bulletin, the Music on the Bricks organization, and Tyler Cronin. It is presented in cooperation with the North Platte Community Playhouse.

More by Job Vigil

