'A servant's heart': North Platte fire and police department Chaplain Gary Smith dies at 77

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Smith, who was born in Great Falls, Montana, was promoted to a sergeant in Gering and twice served as a police chief — first after he moved back to Newcastle, Wyoming, in 1982, and then in O’Neill. The latter was his final position in his law enforcement career.

He also served as a Weston County deputy sheriff while he lived in Newcastle.

In addition to officiating weddings and funerals in the North Platte area, he served as the road captain for the Patriot Guard and was a committee member for the Nebraska Law Enforcement Memorial in Grand Island.

He also was involved with the Mikey Ride in Wallace and served as president of the Platte Valley Gun Club.

In 2019, he received the Col. W.F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody Scout Award in North Platte for his contributions and commitment to the community.

“He had a servant’s heart — him and his wife, Betty,” Thompson said. “They both were involved in serving others — whether it was in a professional capacity or after retirement. It’s just incredible. If we had a bunch of Garys, I can only imagine what we might see in the world in terms of people treating each other.