'A servant's heart': North Platte fire and police department Chaplain Gary Smith dies at 77

Gary Smith would make near-daily visits to the North Platte Public Safety building and take time to stop in each person’s office.
“As he would leave (the office), he would always say, ‘Y’all have a blessed day,’” North Platte Fire Chief Dennis Thompson said Tuesday afternoon. “And you were going to have one because he spent time with you.”
Smith, 77, who had served as the chaplain for the North Platte fire and police departments and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office since 2007, died Friday at Great Plains Health.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Cody Park Pavilion.
“He was a genuine person,” said Thompson, whose last visit from Smith came about two weeks ago. “He cared about people and it wasn’t a show. He truly wanted to make sure that everyone was doing OK.
“He could help you make sense of things, even in those tragic times in life. Gary could just bring clarity to it, but he never claimed he could fix everything.”
Smith switched to public service in the early 1970s after working as a disc jockey and later as a television announcer in Rapid City, South Dakota, and Fallon, Nevada.
His law enforcement career started as a police officer in Gering and lasted three decades, before he retired in 2003 and moved to North Platte.
Smith, who was born in Great Falls, Montana, was promoted to a sergeant in Gering and twice served as a police chief — first after he moved back to Newcastle, Wyoming, in 1982, and then in O’Neill. The latter was his final position in his law enforcement career.
He also served as a Weston County deputy sheriff while he lived in Newcastle.
In addition to officiating weddings and funerals in the North Platte area, he served as the road captain for the Patriot Guard and was a committee member for the Nebraska Law Enforcement Memorial in Grand Island.
He also was involved with the Mikey Ride in Wallace and served as president of the Platte Valley Gun Club.
In 2019, he received the Col. W.F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody Scout Award in North Platte for his contributions and commitment to the community.
“He had a servant’s heart — him and his wife, Betty,” Thompson said. “They both were involved in serving others — whether it was in a professional capacity or after retirement. It’s just incredible. If we had a bunch of Garys, I can only imagine what we might see in the world in terms of people treating each other.
“He was a people person, and I know that (term) gets thrown around a lot, but Gary was just one of those people who could connect with anybody.”
More by Tim Johnson
