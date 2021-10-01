A year after housing code updates, code violations filed by North Platte have tripled

Kibbon said the ordinance has allowed inspectors to act more readily when they see external health and safety defects like crumbling porches and holes in roofs, walls or windows.

“We could do a visible inspection without entering the premises,” which inspectors can’t do without permission, he said.

Nearly 60% of all North Platte homes were built in 1961 or earlier. About 8.4% of those homes citywide were rated from “below normal” to “very poor” by the Lincoln County Assessor’s Office as of 2019.

The district court code-enforcement cases filed in 2021 have been evenly split geographically. Six of the cited properties are north of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks and the other six south of them.

The 13th district court case filed since March involves construction that took place without a city building permit, Waite said.

The previous decade’s district court code-enforcement suits all involved properties north of the tracks. The city won all four, and three of the properties now are bare. A new building now sits on the fourth.

Kibbon, who became city administrator in May 2020, said City Hall curtailed building health and safety inspections much of that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.