A year after housing code updates, code violations filed by North Platte have tripled

Legal actions by City Hall against unsafe housing conditions in North Platte have accelerated in the year since adoption of a briskly debated update to housing codes.
The city has filed 13 Lincoln County District Court lawsuits since March over code violations, all but one seeking remedies to dangerous building conditions and other “public nuisances.”
Only four such district court suits were filed by the city from 2010 to 2020, according to a Telegraph review of district court filings listing the city of North Platte as plaintiff.
The city also has filed 60 complaints involving various housing-code violations in Lincoln County Court since October 2020, City Attorney Terry Waite said.
Several of the county court cases have been successfully resolved, and judges have already ruled for the city in two of the 13 district court cases, he said.
“It’s gratifying to say we’re making progress, though there’s a lot left to do,” said Waite, whose North Platte law firm took over the city’s legal business at the start of 2020.
The City Council set the stage for stronger action last fall, formalizing a revolving fund to cover ordered health and safety repairs and passing an ordinance clarifying the city’s authority to seek effective legal action.
Since then, “I think there’s been a concerted effort” by the city “in addressing (building) nuisances throughout the community,” City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said.
The ordinance’s adoption on Sept. 15, 2020, followed a recommendation in the December 2018 North Platte-Lincoln County housing study that the city take “a more proactive approach toward its property maintenance enforcement.”
An informal community group seconded that call. Most landlords living in North Platte seek to provide decent living conditions, they said during last year’s council debate, but some renters — especially those with out-of-town landlords — needed help with health and safety issues in their homes.
North Platte lawyer Jim Paloucek, who was part of the informal group, welcomed the brisk pace of the city’s legal follow-through.
“I think that’s very encouraging that our community is stepping up, through our city government, to enforce these rules that we’ve decided ought to be enforced,” Paloucek said.
The ordinance updated obsolete language assigning enforcement of health and safety codes to the city’s health inspector. That position was abolished in 1981.
Those duties now belong to City Hall’s two building inspectors, with property owners able to appeal their repair orders to the Board of Adjustment. The new ordinance also stiffened penalties for health and safety violations.
Kibbon said the ordinance has allowed inspectors to act more readily when they see external health and safety defects like crumbling porches and holes in roofs, walls or windows.
“We could do a visible inspection without entering the premises,” which inspectors can’t do without permission, he said.
Nearly 60% of all North Platte homes were built in 1961 or earlier. About 8.4% of those homes citywide were rated from “below normal” to “very poor” by the Lincoln County Assessor’s Office as of 2019.
The district court code-enforcement cases filed in 2021 have been evenly split geographically. Six of the cited properties are north of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks and the other six south of them.
The 13th district court case filed since March involves construction that took place without a city building permit, Waite said.
The previous decade’s district court code-enforcement suits all involved properties north of the tracks. The city won all four, and three of the properties now are bare. A new building now sits on the fourth.
Kibbon, who became city administrator in May 2020, said City Hall curtailed building health and safety inspections much of that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Building inspectors Dave Hahn and Norm Franken began catching up in earnest as 2021 began, Kibbon said. The six dozen court cases filed so far reflect that work.
He said code enforcement continues to be aided by a special Property Resolution Committee that then-Mayor Dwight Livingston appointed last year to refine the housing-code ordinance.
Remaining charter members are Hahn, the chief building inspector; Planning Administrator Judy Clark; and former Councilwoman Judy Pederson, who was part of the informal community housing group.
Councilman Ty Lucas became council representative after Lawrence Ostendorf’s council term expired last December. Incoming city Fire Marshal Mike McConnell will succeed recently retired Fire Marshal George Lewis.
Waite also credited the members of his Waite & McWha firm, especially associate attorney Jonathan Peiffer, for their work in building an efficient system to catalog and pursue housing-code violations.
“We started from scratch” after the ordinance was updated last year, he said. “There was no system, no process in place.”