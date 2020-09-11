Area law enforcement and the North Platte firefighters/EMS competed Friday during the annual Battle of the Badges to see who can garner the most donors. At 2 p.m. Friday, the law enforcement held a 32-27 edge. Kershaw donated to the firefighters' side of the ledger. The total goal for the day is 99 pints.
A yearly rivalry for a good cause
Job Vigil
Reporter
I am a Colorado native and have been at the Telegraph for 18-plus years, including a 10-year stint as managing editor; my interests are in feature writing that focuses on people.
