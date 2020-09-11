A yearly rivalry for a good cause

Phlebotomist Terri Podsobinski prepares Adam Kershaw of North Platte as he donates blood to the American Red Cross at the annual Battle of the Badges at the Ramada by Wyndham.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

Area law enforcement and the North Platte firefighters/EMS competed Friday during the annual Battle of the Badges to see who can garner the most donors. At 2 p.m. Friday, the law enforcement held a 32-27 edge. Kershaw donated to the firefighters' side of the ledger. The total goal for the day is 99 pints.

