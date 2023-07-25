ELWOOD — A 12-year-old was killed as the result of a single vehicle rollover accident Monday afternoon northwest of Elwood.

At 1:54 p.m. the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office and Bertrand Fire and Rescue Unit responded to a call for assistance in a single vehicle rollover on Road 433, about a half mile north of road 744, according to Sheriff Jesse Naputi.

The accident involved an adult male who was driving a blue 1997 Toyota Tacoma pickup.

The driver was lifeflighted by helicopter to a Kearney area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

An 11-year-old juvenile passenger was also injured and was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center by the Bertrand Fire and Rescue.

A 12-year-old juvenile passenger was pronounced dead on scene by the Gosper County Coroner.

The accident remains under investigation.

The Nebraska State Patrol assisted with the investigation, emergency safety and traffic control operation. Bertrand Fire and Rescue assisted with emergency medical treatments and transport.