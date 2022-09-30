Bus driver cited for failure to yield, careless driving in Tuesday's crash

IMPERIAL — The driver of a Chase County school bus involved in a crash with a semi Tuesday afternoon has been cited for failure to yield the right of way and careless driving.

The Chase County Sheriff's Office released the information in a Facebook post Friday morning after a preliminary investigation.

The driver, Keith D. Cranwell, 39, of Champion, is scheduled to appear in Chase County Court Oct. 26.

The sheriff's office release also updated the conditions of the 12 children, ages 5-15, who were on the bus.

Three who were transported to regional trauma centers remained hospitalized Friday morning, and the rest had been treated and released.

The bus and a grain truck crashed southwest of Imperial, near Champion, just before 4 p.m. Tuesday. The semi struck the rear passenger side of the school bus as the bus was turning. That caused the bus to rotate 90 degrees and overturn.

The semi, owned by KAK Inc. out of Champion, continued north a short distance before it left the roadway, crossed the ditch and stopped in the yard of a property nearby.

The investigation of the crash continues, according to the release.