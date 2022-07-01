 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motorcyclist dies in collision with SUV at Jeffers, Walker Road

A 58-year-old Kendall, Kansas, man died Friday morning in a motorcycle-vehicle crash at the intersection of Walker Road and Jeffers Street on Friday morning.

Justin V. Trussell, the operator of the 2011 Harley-Davidson, died at the scene of extensive injuries, according to a North Platte Police Department media release.

Law enforcement and members of the North Platte Fire Department responded to the scene at 8:18 a.m.

Preliminary investigation indicated a 1995 Ford Bronco, driven by a 75-year-old North Platte man, was northbound on Jeffers Street. As the Bronco turned west onto Walker Road, it was struck by the southbound motorcycle.

Crash reconstruction experts responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

There was no report of the Bronco driver sustaining serious injuries.

