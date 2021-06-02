Accountant: Iron Eagle sale clears chronic fund deficits from North Platte's 2019 public report

North Platte city leaders received a mostly upbeat message Tuesday as a Grand Island accountant presented her firm’s most recent annual audit of the city’s books.
Marcy Luth, a partner in Grand Island’s AMGL accounting firm, reviewed the city’s 2019-20 audit in a nonvoting City Council “work session” prior to the council’s first regular meeting of June.
The 25-minute voting session featured the council’s final 4-3 vote adopting an “enhanced employment area” ordinance that cleared the way for Platte River Mall’s $74.95 million redevelopment plan.
Council members also gave second-round approval to a 450-foot-long water extension district on North Carr Avenue and ratified two appointments to city boards by Mayor Brandon Kelliher.
Former Councilman Don Kurre will join the city’s Civil Service Commission, while former Fire Chief Paul Pedersen was reappointed for a third term on the Board of Adjustment.
Luth’s presentation was her first in-person public audit review for the council since June 2019. Plans for her to present the city’s 2018-19 audit last summer were scrubbed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council officially received AMGL’s audit April 6 for the city fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2020.
During her public audit review two years ago, Luth urged the council to resolve chronic Iron Eagle Golf Course fund deficits and move toward establishing a formal general-fund cash reserve.
The city has permanently resolved the first matter and made progress toward the second — though neither shows up fully in the 2019-20 audit due to its cutoff date.
C&L Land Inc., a business unit partly owned by Grand Island-based Chief Industries, leased Iron Eagle from the city Feb. 25. It bought the course by exercising a $10,000 purchase option May 7, a month after AMGL submitted its audit report.
Luth noted the November 2019 transfer of $3.05 million in surplus Municipal Light & Water electric revenues to wipe out a chronic Municipal Golf Fund deficit.
The latter fund nonetheless had a $134,600 deficit in what proved to be its last full fiscal year. AMGL’s audit listed Iron Eagle’s lease under “subsequent events.”
The city’s overall general-fund balance on Sept. 30 was $3.21 million, which was 44% higher than a year earlier and continued an upward pattern in recent fiscal years.
City officials had preferred for many years to rely on keeping extra money in the general fund for contingencies instead of setting up a formal cash reserve.
When the council approved its 2020-21 budget last September, however, city officials said much of its savings from cutting 14 “full-time equivalent” jobs would be applied toward starting a cash reserve.
Luth repeated AMGL’s recommendation to set up a cash reserve, though she said “in all communities it’s difficult to generate the cash resources to build that up.”
Council members will be asked to formally establish a general-fund cash reserve in the city’s 2021-22 budget, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said Wednesday.
Among other notable portions of the 2019-20 audit report:
» AMGL’s “subsequent events” category noted that the city received $2.18 million in federal funds last winter to reimburse police and fire payroll costs during the pandemic’s first months of March through May 2020.
That money from Congress’ initial CARES Act for COVID-19 relief has helped the city’s cash balance since the audit period ended, Luth said.
» The city’s “charges for services” outside ML&W fell 6% to $7.78 million. But “that makes sense,” Luth said. “Things were closed.”
Cody Pool never opened in summer 2020 due to COVID-19. Other city revenue-producing activities, such as the North Platte Recreation Center and Cody Park Rides & Concessions, lost part of their 2020 schedules to the pandemic.