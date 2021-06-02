Accountant: Iron Eagle sale clears chronic fund deficits from North Platte's 2019 public report

The city has permanently resolved the first matter and made progress toward the second — though neither shows up fully in the 2019-20 audit due to its cutoff date.

C&L Land Inc., a business unit partly owned by Grand Island-based Chief Industries, leased Iron Eagle from the city Feb. 25. It bought the course by exercising a $10,000 purchase option May 7, a month after AMGL submitted its audit report.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Luth noted the November 2019 transfer of $3.05 million in surplus Municipal Light & Water electric revenues to wipe out a chronic Municipal Golf Fund deficit.

The latter fund nonetheless had a $134,600 deficit in what proved to be its last full fiscal year. AMGL’s audit listed Iron Eagle’s lease under “subsequent events.”

The city’s overall general-fund balance on Sept. 30 was $3.21 million, which was 44% higher than a year earlier and continued an upward pattern in recent fiscal years.

City officials had preferred for many years to rely on keeping extra money in the general fund for contingencies instead of setting up a formal cash reserve.