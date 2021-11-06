Adding on: Sheriff begins using new area of Lincoln County Detention Center

Wednesday was a move-in day of sorts at the Lincoln County Detention Center.
Eleven out-of-county inmates were housed in the recently completed addition on the northeast side of the facility. Sixteen additional prisoners were to be placed Friday in the new wing, which added 52 beds to the original 163 in the jail completed in 2011.
The roughly $5 million project also added seven observation rooms in the detention center’s booking room, bringing that number to 13.
Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer said the county will be able to recoup the project cost by housing the out-of-county inmates in the new wing.
Lincoln County receives $80 per day for state or federal prisoners and $50 for out-of-county inmates. When the addition is full, it could result in a windfall of $1.8 million to $2 million to the county annually.
The county also has contracts with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Marshals. “But right now the partnership with us and the state is working really well with the inmates,” Chief Deputy Roland Kramer said. “(The state) is satisfied with the services we provide and we’re happy to take their inmates.
“This is a win-win for everyone. We take care of their inmates and Lincoln County gets all the revenue back.”
The project hit its completion target of the start of November. Sheriff Kramer said the date was pushed up to Oct. 18 at one point but “we had one subcontractor who kind of stubbed our toe and set us back a few weeks.”
“We didn’t get in early like we had hoped, but we got in on time,” Sheriff Kramer said.
He added that a few additional items were being completed. A handful of TV sets were installed Thursday and an exercise station will be installed in the wing soon.
The eventual facility expansion was factored into plans when the detention center was constructed.
“When I got elected in 2006, getting a new jail was very much my priority,” Kramer said. “I knew it had to happen for my employees and Lincoln County. It wasn’t something on my bucket list — it was my bucket list. And to see (the addition) completed now, it’s pretty cool.”
He added the wing was needed as the daily average of inmates from Lincoln County alone has nearly doubled since the facility opened.
He said the additional observation rooms were needed as well for pre-booking or for individuals who are highly intoxicated or have mental health issues.
The inmates are checked every 15 to 30 minutes based on their condition and given medication if needed.
The average individual is in the observation cells for two or three days before they are cleared to be classified and placed in one of the center’s pods.
There are cases of individuals remaining in the observation cell for a month.
“When we built this facility, we didn’t know we were going to have this influx of mental illness,” Kramer said. “Nebraska, along with many other states, does a really poor job of taking care of their mentally ill people and think jail is the place for them.
“I can’t stop that, so I guess expanding these observation cells was my best approach to caring for those people the way they need to be cared for.”
While not part of the addition and remodeling project, flooring recently was replaced in the original part of the detention center. Vinyl plank panels was installed because of damage caused by the renovation project and just years of overall wear and tear on the original tile.
“When you think of a detention center, you have to times (the wear) by three because we never close,” Chief Deputy Kramer said. “The amount of use the facility gets is like we’ve been open 30 years compared to a regular office building.
“Our flooring was shot, and it was very taxing because of the type of tile you would have to strip and wax four or five times a year.”