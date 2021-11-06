Adding on: Sheriff begins using new area of Lincoln County Detention Center

The average individual is in the observation cells for two or three days before they are cleared to be classified and placed in one of the center’s pods.

There are cases of individuals remaining in the observation cell for a month.

“When we built this facility, we didn’t know we were going to have this influx of mental illness,” Kramer said. “Nebraska, along with many other states, does a really poor job of taking care of their mentally ill people and think jail is the place for them.

“I can’t stop that, so I guess expanding these observation cells was my best approach to caring for those people the way they need to be cared for.”

While not part of the addition and remodeling project, flooring recently was replaced in the original part of the detention center. Vinyl plank panels was installed because of damage caused by the renovation project and just years of overall wear and tear on the original tile.

“When you think of a detention center, you have to times (the wear) by three because we never close,” Chief Deputy Kramer said. “The amount of use the facility gets is like we’ve been open 30 years compared to a regular office building.

“Our flooring was shot, and it was very taxing because of the type of tile you would have to strip and wax four or five times a year.”

