Additional funding for 'rail parks' among notable bills for west central Nebraska up for Unicam debate this week

Additional state matching funds for industrial “rail parks” near Hershey and statewide will be considered during this week’s first-round budget debates in the Legislature.

Amendments to three of this session’s four budget bills (Legislative Bills 1011, 1012, 1013 and 1014) include pieces of former North Platte state Sen. Mike Groene’s bill (LB 788) to boost rail-park funding by $50 million.

Adding that to the Nebraska Rural Projects Act’s original $10 million should let the Hershey rail-park project qualify for $30 million in state help, Groene said before his District 42 resignation took effect Feb. 21.

It’s one of four regionally notable projects in the Appropriations Committee’s budget package, which would finance them all from the state’s bulging cash reserves.

Others would tap $80 million for the special “STAR WARS” committee’s statewide water-related projects, including Lake McConaughy improvements; $53.5 million to launch Gov. Pete Ricketts’ plan to revive the 1894 Perkins County Canal from Colorado; and $30 million toward refueling the Rural Workforce Housing Investment Fund.

LB 1013 would authorize the transfers, with other aspects of the four proposals appearing in the Appropriations Committee’s amendments to LBs 1011 and 1012.

Not yet available Monday afternoon was the panel’s amendment to LB 1014, which covers one-time spending from Nebraska’s $1.04 billion share of federal COVID-19 aid in last year’s American Rescue Plan Act.

Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte said Monday he’s been told the LB 1014 amendment will include $20 million toward Sustainable Beef LLC’s planned $325 million meatpacking plant in North Platte.

That’s $5 million more than the $15 million recommended by Ricketts. But it’s also toward the low end of the $15 million to $40 million range Groene had cited before he resigned.

Groene’s original Sustainable Beef bill (LB 783) had sought $75 million from ARP funds to reduce the beef plant’s borrowing needs.

Jacobson, who replaced Groene Feb. 23, said the Appropriations Committee agreed with Ricketts that the project’s COVID-19 aid should apply toward the $37.5 million cost of the plant’s onsite wastewater treatment system.

The panel also agreed that ARP aid should cover the gap between that figure and the city of North Platte’s $21.5 million in tax increment financing and $1 million in forgivable loans, he said.

Jacobson said the budget panel did agree to raise its final Sustainable Beef recommendation by $5 million to account for inflation.

“I will need to be certain nothing gets clawed back on the floor” as senators debate the $20 million in Sustainable Beef aid, he said.

Jacobson signed on as a co-sponsor of Groene’s Sustainable Beef and rail-park bills. Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha took over as LB 783’s prime sponsor, while Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer did likewise with LB 788.

Both bills were expected to be rolled in some form into the Appropriations Committee’s budget proposals, rather than being debated on the floor as separate measures.

Senators last week gave initial approval to enabling legislation for the Perkins canal revival (LB 1015) and the STAR WARS committee’s proposals (LB 1023).

The latter includes a 100-slip marina somewhere along McConaughy. The special committee also called for road improvements and building a formal Lake Mac entrance sign.

The expected boost in Rural Workforce Housing Fund dollars is related to Gothenburg Sen. Matt Williams’ LB 1069, which updates the workforce housing program founded by a Williams-authored measure in 2017.

The second and third phases of North Platte’s “Shot in the Arm” housing incentives have benefited from cash infusions from the fund.

Senators haven’t yet debated LB 1069, which the term-limited Williams has named his 2022 priority bill.